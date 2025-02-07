On Tuesday, the trio of Amanda Anisimova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Marta Kostyuk all authored a Top 10 upset at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

On Wednesday, all three followed up their big win with another, earning all three a quarterfinal berth at the first WTA 1000 event of the year.

Anisimova routed 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-0 to close out Wednesday's slate of play in Qatar and book her first quarterfinal in Qatar. She'll face Kostyuk in the last eight, who followed up her Tuesday win over No. 3 seed Coco Gauff with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Magda Linette.

Elsewhere, the in-form Alexandrova ran her winning streak to seven straight matches with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens, setting her up for a match with the only seeded player left in the top half: No. 6 Jessica Pegula, a former Doha finalist.

Anisimova wins three in a row for first time since August

The former Roland Garros semifinalist reached her first WTA 1000-level final last summer in Canada, and she has now earned three wins at the same tournament for the first time since then following a 64-minute triumph over an erratic Fernandez, who made 31 unforced errors to just seven winners.

Anisimova had been 0-2 against the left-hander previously, with both meetings coming in 2022, but powered her way through to her fourth career WTA 1000 quarterfinal by winning four of the first five games, and the last seven in a row.

"Going into this, it was going to be a very tough match, and I'm very happy with the level that I was able to put out here," Anisimova said post-match. "I'm super excited. It's been a tough week with some very high-level tennis, and I'm just very happy to be through to the quarterfinals."