How well do you know Roland Garros? Take the quiz and find out

From Iga Swiatek’s search for a fifth Paris crown to Madison Keys’ quest for a calendar Slam, Roland Garros 2025 is packed with storylines. Test your clay knowledge before the first ball is struck.

The 2025 clay season has delivered its share of twists, and now all eyes turn to Roland Garros, the year’s second Grand Slam. With the full Top 75 entered and a 128-player singles draw set to begin on Sunday, May 25, the stage is set for two weeks of red-dirt drama.

Iga Swiatek, a four-time champion in Paris, returns as the defending titleholder but enters without a clay title this spring , a first since 2020. Aryna Sabalenka leads the tour in match-wins and holds the No. 1 ranking, while Coco Gauff is back to No. 2 after reaching the finals in both Madrid and Rome. And 2021 champion Barbora Krejcikova makes her Grand Slam return after missing most of the season with injury.

From Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen to Australian Open champion Madison Keys -- who is still in contention for a 2025 calendar Slam -- this year’s field is stacked with contenders.

Think you’ve been paying attention? Put your clay-court knowledge to the test with our Roland Garros quiz and see how well you know the key players, stats and storylines heading into Paris.