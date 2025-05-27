Living on a prayer and a 6:40 a.m. alarm: Andreeva digs out first-round win

What does it take to be the sixth ranked player in the world at 18 years old?

A strictly regimented morning routine, it turns out, especially when you're first on court at 11 a.m. After rallying from a 3-0 double-break hole to defeat Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-3 in her first match as a Grand Slam Top 10 seed, Mirra Andreeva gave on-court interviewer Alex Corretja a detailed, moment-by-moment account of how it all turned around.

"Today I had to wake up at 6:40," Andreeva said. "Then I had 35 minutes to pack my bag and do everything. Then I had 25 minutes to have breakfast, then we had 30 minutes to come here. Then I spent 11 minutes in the locker room. Then we did the warm-up, and went on court. It's very well-planned.

"On the court, we warm up 30 to 40 minutes with a hitting partner, then we finish with some baskets with [coach] Conchita [Martínez]. It depends on her mood; if she is in a good mood then she doesn't move me as much, but if she's a bit pissed at me I do some running."

In an bid to stay on Martínez's good side, Andreeva has been tuning her music tastes to his era -- a move that didn’t go unnoticed by the 51-year-old Corretja. Martinez, 53, has been into '80s rocker Bon Jovi ever since hearing “Livin’ on a Prayer” at Wimbledon two years ago, a song that came out 21 years before she was born.

"I was like, 'Wow, I love it, who is the singer?'" Andreeva said. "And no offense, but I'm working with Conchita. I have to manage my music taste. I'm trying to be on the same level as her, so we have more or less the same taste in music."

'Point by point, I found my rhythm'

No. 6 seed Andreeva reached her first major semifinal here last year, and this season has rocketed up the rankings thanks to her first two WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. Andreeva comes into the tournament with back-to-back quarterfinal runs in Madrid and Rome, and her 2025 record now stands at 28-7. She will face Abu Dhabi finalist Ashlyn Krueger, who defeated Suzan Lamens 6-3, 6-4 to notch her first Roland Garros main-draw victory, in the second round. Krueger won their only previous meeting 6-1, 6-4 in the US Open second round last year.

In a first-time encounter with Bucsa, the No. 98-ranked Spaniard was quicker out of the blocks. Last year's Madrid doubles champion, and a doubles bronze medalist at the Paris Olympic Games, Bucsa's prowess at net was on full display as she put away a series of firm volleys to break Andreeva twice.

But with Bucsa serving at 3-0, 30-0, Andreeva fired back with a signature return winner down the line -- sparking a surge in her own form and a retreat from Bucsa. Several more down-the-line winners followed as the teenager rattled through 10 of the next 12 games to take a 4-1 second-set lead.

Andreeva's serve was also there when she needed it as the match went on. The second set turned on a single break, with Andreeva threading a forehand winner to take a 3-1 lead and never looking back. But four of her five service games in this set went to at least one deuce, and she needed to fend off five break points in total.

Unreturned serves accounted for most of those; Andreeva finished the match with a 73% winning percentage behind her first delivery and a total of 25 winners to Bucsa's 16.

"I can say that she played amazing, especially in the beginning," Andreeva said in her on-court interview. "I felt I was playing not bad, but ... it was 0-3. If I'm playing not bad, how is it 0-3? So then I told myself to keep playing the same, try to fight for every point and put a lot of balls in court and try to play aggressive. Step-by-step, point-by-point, I found my rhythm and then it was easier for me to push and play aggressive."