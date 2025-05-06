WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Upcoming

Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026

DOHA • QATAR

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 121 Days
Feb 8 - Feb 14, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Qatar TotalEnergies Open

For over 20 years, the Qatar Open has been a showcase of the brightest stars in women’s tennis. This outdoor, hard-court tournament has a list of legendary champions both past and present. From Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarekna, to Aryna Sabalenka, Demi Schurrs, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Iga Swiatek – this WTA 1000 event has represented the pinnacle of tennis stardom since its debut in 2001. The Qatar Open has been hosted at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha since 2008.

Read More Read Less
Duration February 8 - February 14, 2026
Location DOHA, QATAR
Total $ Commitment $4,088,211
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
stats corner
Amanda Anisimova

Rankings Watch: Anisimova makes Top 20 debut, Ostapenko back in Top 30

3m read
7mo ago
Player Feature

Champions Corner: After years of setbacks, Anisimova finds her moment

6m read
7mo ago
Amanda Anisimova, Doha 2025
Match Reaction

Anisimova triumphs in Doha, captures first WTA 1000 title of career

3m read
7mo ago
Anisimova - 2025 Doha final
Match Reaction

Errani/Paolini win Doha for third WTA 1000 title together

2m read
7mo ago
Jasmine_Paolini_Sara_Errani_-_Qatar_TotalEnergies_Open_2025_-_Day_6-DSC_3771