Tournament background - 1005 - Rabat
Upcoming

Grand Prix De Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem

RABAT • MOROCCO

Official Website
WTA 250

Clay

Tournament Starts in 220 Days
May 18 - May 23, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Grand Prix De Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Also known as the Morocco Open or Rabat Grand Prix, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem is an international WTA 250 event played on outdoor clay courts. This tournament was founded in 2001 and played in Casablanca before moving to Rabat for the first time in 2005. The Morocco Open has changed locations many times since, but has been entrenched in Rabat since 2016. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams flock to Morocco’s capital city to compete at Club des Cheminots.

Duration May 18 - May 23, 2026
Location RABAT, MOROCCO
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Match Reaction
Sada Nahimana, Rabat 2025

History made in Rabat: Nahimana becomes first Burundian to win WTA match

2m read
4mo ago

Stearns beats Sherif in Rabat to capture first WTA singles title

2m read
1y ago
Stearns - 2024 Rabat final

Stearns battles past Tomova into Rabat final; faces Sherif for title

3m read
1y ago
Peyton Stearns - 2024 Rabat SF

Andreescu enters Rabat; Pegula, Svitolina lead Strasbourg entries

2m read
1y ago
