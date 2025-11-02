Stories
Hong Kong Open
The Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Hong Kong, China. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 250 points in the standings and a Hong Kong Tennis Open title. The tournament was first contested in 1980, and it returned to the calendar in 2014 after a two-decade hiatus, becoming an integral part of the Asian Swing.
Level
Duration October 27 - November 2, 2025
Location HONGKONG ,CHINA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
