Jiangxi Open
The Jiangxi Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Jiujiang, China. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at the Jiujiang International Tennis Center to earn 250 points in the standings and the right to be called Jiangxi Open champion. The event was originally founded in 2014 at the WTA 125 level and held at the Nanchang Tennis Center until 2023.
Level
Duration October 27 - November 2, 2025
Location JIUJIANG ,CHINA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Golubic defeats Sramkova in Jiujiang to win first title since 2016
3m read
5mo ago