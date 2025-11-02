Jiangxi Open

The Jiangxi Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Jiujiang, China. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at the Jiujiang International Tennis Center to earn 250 points in the standings and the right to be called Jiangxi Open champion. The event was originally founded in 2014 at the WTA 125 level and held at the Nanchang Tennis Center until 2023.