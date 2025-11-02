Tournament background - 1077 - Jiangxi
Jiangxi Open

JIUJIANG • CHINA

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 170 Days
Oct 27 - Nov 2, 2025

The Jiangxi Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Jiujiang, China. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at the Jiujiang International Tennis Center to earn 250 points in the standings and the right to be called Jiangxi Open champion. The event was originally founded in 2014 at the WTA 125 level and held at the Nanchang Tennis Center until 2023.

Level WTA 250
Duration October 27 - November 2, 2025
Location JIUJIANG ,CHINA
Surface Hard
Match Reaction
Viktorija Golubic, Jiujiang 2024

Golubic defeats Sramkova in Jiujiang to win first title since 2016

3m read
5mo ago