Former World No.4 Caroline Garcia and former World No.11 Anastasija Sevastova were among the early winners on Day 2 at the BNP Paribas Open, as each came from a set down to advance to the second round.

Former Top 10 player Caroline Garcia will be American teenager Coco Gauff's first opponent in her debut at the BNP Paribas Open, after the Frenchwoman sealed a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Belgian qualifier Kirsten Flipkens in Indian Wells on Thursday.

Checking in at World No. 59 in the rankings in the rankings this week, the former World No. 4 won nine straight games to seal a 2 hour, 9-minute opening round and first-ever hardcourt victory against Flipkens, who returned to the tour last week in Chicago after six months off with an ankle injury.

The comeback snapped a seven-set losing streak for Garcia, as she'd lost her last three matches in straight sets dating back to the second round of the US Open.

"We've had a couple of battles in the past and from what I remember, every time, it was three sets most of the time. She started the match very well. She's coming from qualies so she's very confident, and for me, it's been a tough preparation," Garcia said.

"I was a little bit not feeling like myself, but I kept fighting on every point. I think really improved and the end of the first set, it was really close. The second set was going more my way but she kept battling, and I stayed more solid."

With Garcia overcoming the one-set deficit (and minor wardrobe malfunction), she and Gauff, seeded No. 15 in the singles draw, will play for the first time.

While the Frenchwoman was sealing her victory, the 17-year-old American was also in action on Thursday, but with a partner by her side.

Gauff and her fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez, in their first matches since reaching the US Open doubles and singles finals, respectively, eased to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Irina-Camelia Begu and Renata Voracova in doubles action in Palm Springs.

First-time pairing Fernandez & Gauff storm to opening doubles win: Indian Wells Highlights

Also coming from a set down to seal a second-round berth with a final-set bagel was Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, who battled back against Polona Hercog in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory. The former World No. 11 will be the first opponent for No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur.

