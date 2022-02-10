Irina-Camelia Begu upset No.6 seed Petra Kvitova for the first time in six meetings to reach the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals. She will meet Tereza Martincova, who advanced after Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness.

Irina-Camelia Begu overturned a 0-5 head-to-head in emphatic style to upset No.6 seed and former champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-0 in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. In the quarterfinals, she will meet Tereza Martincova, who progressed via walkover after No.3 seed Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness.

Begu had only won one set against Kvitova in five previous meetings dating back to 2015. That was also in St. Petersburg, at the same stage of the tournament in 2018, with the Czech winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 en route to the title.

However, No.56-ranked Begu needed only 69 minutes to claim her first victory over an error-strewn Kvitova. The Romanian maintained a high serving standard, winning 73% of the points behind her first delivery.

Into her second QF of the season 👏



Kvitova seemed to have found her groove when she came from 4-1 down in the first set to level at 4-4. But serving to stay in the set, a double fault and wide forehand gifted the lead to Begu. A trio of unforced errors on the second shot of the rally and another double fault handed over the first break of the second set.

Begu kept her foot on the gas, sealing a 4-0 double break by coming up with her three finest winners of the match from 40-0 down. A backhand long on match point, Kvitova's 35th unforced error of the day, sealed a 10-game streak to finish off the win for Begu.

The result seals Begu's second quarterfinal in three tournaments so far this year, having already reached that stage at Melbourne Summer Set 2. It is her first last-eight showing in a WTA 500 tournament since the 2021 Gippsland Trophy.