Swiatek 100

Photos: Snapshot of Iga Swiatek's 100 weeks at No.1

Milestone moments from Iga Swiatek's triple-digit reign at the top of the Hologic WTA Tour singles rankings.

01 /08
Week #1 - Swiatek ascended to World No.1 for the first time on April 4, 2022, right after she became just the fourth woman to complete the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back.

Jimmie48/WTA

02 /08
Week #9 - Thriving in her new position, Swiatek won her second Roland Garros title on June 4, 2022. The triumph was part of a 37-match winning streak, the best on tour this century.

Jimmie48/WTA

03 /08
Week #23 - Swiatek claimed her first hard-court Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sept. 10, 2022. It was one of eight titles she won that year as she cruised to year-end No.1 for the first time.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

04 /08
Week #62 - Swiatek defended a Grand Slam title for the first time when she won her second straight Roland Garros title on June 10, 2023. It was her third title in Paris and her fourth Grand Slam title overall.

Jimmie48/WTA

05 /08
Week #66 - As she continued to improve on grass at tour-level, Swiatek advanced to the first Wimbledon quarterfinal of her career on July 9, 2023.

Jimmie48/WTA

06 /08
Week #75 - After failing to defend her US Open title, Swiatek ended a 75-week run at World No.1 on Sept. 10, 2023. She was supplanted by Aryna Sabalenka the next day, and was ranked No.2 for two months.

Jimmie48/WTA

07 /08
Week #76 - On Nov. 6, 2023, Swiatek stormed back to the top spot in style after winning her first WTA Finals trophy without the loss of a set. She finished as year-end No.1 for the second straight season.

Jimmie48/WTA

08 /08
Week #100 - Swiatek has remained No.1 since then, and celebrated her 100th week at the pinnacle of women’s tennis on April 22, 2024.

Jimmie48/WTA

