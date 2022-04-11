Bogota champion Tatjana Maria and runner-up Laura Pigossi both make big moves from outside the Top 200 in the latest edition of the WTA Rankings, while Charleston winner Belinda Bencic returns to the Top 20.

The Hologic WTA Tour moved to clay last week, with the 50th edition of the Credit One Charleston Open WTA 500 tournament as well as the Copa Colsanitas WTA 250 tournament.

Here is a look at the notable movements in this week’s rankings:

Bogota finalists Maria, Pigossi earn boost

The Bogota final featured a pair of players ranked outside the Top 200, the first such WTA title match since the inception of computer rankings. Both advanced to the main draw via qualifying and went on to compete for the title. Germany’s Tatjana Maria won her second career singles title and first since 2018 Mallorca, as she became the first mother of two this century to lift a WTA trophy. By winning the title, Maria earns 298 ranking points as she climbs 123 spots, moving from No.237 to No.114.

Brazil’s Laura Pigossi finished as runner-up in Bogota, competing in only the third singles main draw of her career. Pigossi, who has previously lost in the first round of both 2014 Rio de Janeiro and 2016 Florianopolis, jumped 86 spots from No.212 to a career-high of No.126.

Champion's Reel: How Tatjana Maria won Bogota 2022

Rakhimova seals Top 100 debut

In Bogota, Kamilla Rakhimova advanced to the semifinal stage for the first time at a tour-level tournament. The 20 year-old makes her Top 100 debut this week as she rises 15 spots, moving from No.111 to a career-high of No.96. She is the seventh player to make her Top 100 debut this year following Zheng Qinwen, Diane Parry, Harmony Tan, Harriet Dart, Lucia Bronzetti and Dalma Galfi.

Bencic returns to Top 20

Belinda Bencic won her first clay-court title, in Charleston, becoming the first Swiss player to win this title since Martina Hingis in 1999. Having reached the quarterfinals earlier this year at Sydney and St. Petersburg, along with her title run in Charleston, Bencic books her return to the Top 20 this week, climbing eight spots to No.13 (from No.21).

Bencic defeated Ons Jabeur in the Charleston final. As runner-up, Jabeur collected 305 ranking points and climbs one spot, moving from No.10 to No.9.

Other notable ranking jumps

American Amanda Anisimova reached the semifinals in Charleston. She climbs 14 spots, from No.47 to No.33.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, who reached her first clay-court semifinal in Charleston, rises 14 spots, from No.54 to No.40.

After a three-month absence from the Top 100, former World No.21 Dayana Yastremska returns to that echelon after reaching the Bogota quarterfinals, climbing from No.102 to No.93.

Former World No.9 CoCo Vandeweghe received a spot in the Charleston main draw as a lucky loser when defending champion Veronika Kudermetova withdrew. Vandeweghe capitalized on the opportunity by advancing to the quarterfinals, scoring her first Top 20 win since 2018 over Jessica Pegula en route. Vandeweghe’s ranking jumped 40 spots (from No.168 to No.128).

Two more players made their WTA quarterfinal debuts in Bogota and hit career-highs. Elina Avanesyan, 19, rises from No.170 to No.146, while Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund climbs from No.183 to No.159.

Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto hit a career-high of No.108 last June but was sidelined between July and January due to a knee injury. The 21-year-old's comeback took a significant step last week. She won her biggest title to date at the Oeiras ITF W80 event, and she rockets 72 places from No.233 to No.161.