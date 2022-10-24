World No.1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion Jessica Pegula lead a field that includes seven of the Top 10 at the Guadalajara Open AKRON.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion and World No.3 Jessica Pegula top the entry list for the AKRON Guadalajara Open, a WTA 1000 tournament that begins on Sept. 17.

Seven of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 are entered in Guadalajara, including Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari. It will be the first WTA 1000 after the US Open. This year, Guadalajara is the penultimate WTA 1000 of the season, with the China Open in Beijing to follow one week later.

Swiatek is set to make her tournament debut in Guadalajara, having skipped the tournament last fall. It would mark Swiatek's second appearance in the Mexican city, following the 2021 WTA Finals.

Last fall, Pegula broke through in Guadalajara to win her first WTA 1000 title and put an exclamation point on her breakout season. Pegula has built on that success this year, picking up a second North American hard-court title in Montreal.

Here are the Top 20 players entered in Guadalajara:

Iga Swiatek

Jessica Pegula

Elena Rybakina

Ons Jabeur

Coco Gauff

Caroline Garcia

Maria Sakkari

Petra Kvitova

Daria Kasatkina

Jennifer Brady (SR)

Belinda Bencic

Veronika Kudermetova

Madison Keys

Victoria Azarenka

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Jelena Ostapenko

Watch the video below for the tournament's full field: