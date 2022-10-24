World No.1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion and World No.3 Jessica Pegula top the entry list for the AKRON Guadalajara Open, a WTA 1000 tournament that begins on Sept. 17.
Seven of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 are entered in Guadalajara, including Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari. It will be the first WTA 1000 after the US Open. This year, Guadalajara is the penultimate WTA 1000 of the season, with the China Open in Beijing to follow one week later.
Swiatek is set to make her tournament debut in Guadalajara, having skipped the tournament last fall. It would mark Swiatek's second appearance in the Mexican city, following the 2021 WTA Finals.
Welcome back to Guadalajara, amIGA! 💜🎾@iga_swiatek 🇵🇱 @WTA #GDLOpenAKRONxSantander pic.twitter.com/H8d1IWYTxd— GDL OPEN AKRON WTA1000 (@WTAGuadalajara) August 22, 2023
Last fall, Pegula broke through in Guadalajara to win her first WTA 1000 title and put an exclamation point on her breakout season. Pegula has built on that success this year, picking up a second North American hard-court title in Montreal.
Here are the Top 20 players entered in Guadalajara:
Iga Swiatek
Jessica Pegula
Elena Rybakina
Ons Jabeur
Coco Gauff
Caroline Garcia
Maria Sakkari
Petra Kvitova
Daria Kasatkina
Jennifer Brady (SR)
Belinda Bencic
Veronika Kudermetova
Madison Keys
Victoria Azarenka
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Jelena Ostapenko
Watch the video below for the tournament's full field:
De la No. 75 a la No. 1 del mundo, ellas son las 43 jugadoras que protagonizarán la segunda edición del #GDLOpenAKRONxSantander.— GDL OPEN AKRON WTA1000 (@WTAGuadalajara) August 22, 2023
¡El mejor tenis del mundo llega a Guadalajara del 17 al 23 de septiembre en el Centro Panamericano de Tenis!@WTA | @WTA_Espanol pic.twitter.com/sOq6GLgKYq