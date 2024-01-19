The unseeded Anna Kalinskaya became the fourth first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist at this year's Australian Open after defeating No.26 seed Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour and 17 minutes.

A composed Kalinskaya delivered controlled aggression to keep herself in front throughout against Paolini. She landed 70% of her first serves, and found 20 winners to only 13 unforced errors. Her counterpunching prowess was ably demonstrated as she accelerated towards the finishing line in the second set. Facing a point to go down a double break, the Italian was seemingly bossing a baseline exchange -- only for Kalinskaya to whip a laser forehand pass down the line to seal the 5-2 lead.

She joins Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova and Dayana Yastremska as players who have booked their places in the last eight of a major for the first time this fortnight.

The 25-year-old Kalinskaya is a former Top 3 junior who was the 2016 girls' doubles champion in Melbourne (alongside Tereza Mihalikova), but in 13 previous Grand Slam main draws she had never gone beyond Round 2. Indeed, she had never won a main draw match at the Australian Open; all her second-round showings had come at the US Open.

Kalinskaya has also had to bounce back from a significant setback last year. Having been on the verge of breaking into the Top 50 for the first time, she suffered a leg injury in Rome that sidelined her for three months, keeping her out of both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

She's been trending upwards in recent months, though. Kalinskaya ended 2023 by reaching her first WTA 125 final in Tampico, then following it with a first WTA 125 title in Midland. Two weeks ago, she scored her ninth career Top 20 win over Barbora Krejcikova in Adelaide. In Melbourne, she came through a pair of three-setters against Katie Volynets and Sloane Stephens in the first week before notching her first win over Paolini at the second attempt. Kalinskaya has now won 17 of her past 20 matches at all levels.

Though she is currently ranked No.75, down from a career high of No.51 in October 2022, she is now guaranteed to finally make her Top 50 debut after the Australian Open.

"It felt amazing to pass two rounds in a Grand Slam, but to win so many matches is something special for sure," Kalinskaya said in her on-court interview. "I had a tough first three rounds, so I can't be nervous any more."

Asked what she would have said if told ahead of the tournament that she would make the quarterfinals, Kalinskaya was coolly confident.

"I would believe it," she replied. "I believe in myself."

Kalinskaya will next face either No.12 seed Zheng Qinwen or Oceane Dodin, who would become the fifth first-time Slam quarterfinalist at this tournament.