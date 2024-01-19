We’re down to the elite eight of the Australian Open with these four quality quarterfinals to savor:

Eight left standing.



Seven matches to go.



One 2024 #AusOpen champion among them. pic.twitter.com/SJmn0jObBX — wta (@WTA) January 22, 2024

Three major champions, four first-time major quarterfinalists, two players each from the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

Obviously, all these players are peaking at the right moment, but who has the most momentum?

We reset the field, power rankings style, through four rounds, based on fewest sets lost and then fewest games dropped as the tiebreaker.

Make sure you vote for your favorite to win below.

No. 2. Aryna Sabalenka

Sets lost: 0

Games lost: 11

Time on court: 4 hours, 2 minutes

Next opponent: No.9 Barbora Krejcikova (head-to-head: 5-1, Sabalenka)

The defending champion is playing lights-out tennis. In the fourth round, she was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Amanda Anisimova. After losing her first four career matches to Anisimova, Sabalenka, who is featured in Netflix's "Break Point" has won the past two.

Sabalenka: "I think I feel stronger than last year. So far I feel good. Hopefully I just can keep it up."

No. 4. Coco Gauff

Sets lost: 0

Games lost: 16

Time on court: 4 hours, 48 minutes

Next opponent: Marta Kostyuk (head-to-head: 1-0, Gauff)

The 19-year-old’s past two matches, wins over Alycia Parks and Magdalena Frech, averaged 62 minutes. She’s looking for back-to-back Slams after winning last year’s US Open.

Gauff: "First Aussie quarterfinal. Super happy to be in this position and be here. I think I had three fourth rounds. It’s cool to get over that hump. Hopefully I can keep going for more."

An easy Sunday afternoon for Coco Gauff! pic.twitter.com/9KLq4lrihD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 21, 2024

Dayana Yastremska

Sets lost: 1

Games lost: 27

Time on court: 6 hours, 5 minutes

Next opponent: Linda Noskova (head-to-head: 0-0)

The only qualifier left in the field, Yastremska won a gritty 7-6 (6), 6-4 match over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka. She’s the first qualifier to get this far here since Zhang Shuai in 2016 -- and only the second qualifier to defeat two former major champions, after Jelena Dokic at Wimbledon in 1999.

Yastremska: "First quarterfinals, but to be honest, it’s not feeling like I’m in quarterfinals. I don’t know why. Has to be like so special but feels that I’ve just done small part of what I had to do, what I have done before."

Linda Noskova

Sets lost: 2

Games lost: 32

Time on court: 6 hours, 13 minutes

Next opponent: Dayana Yastremska (head-to-head: 0-0)

Noskova advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal when No.19 Elina Svitolina retired with a back injury after losing the first three games. The 19-year-old from the Czech Republic scored the upset of the tournament, beating World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the third round.

Noskova: "It’s the first Grand Slam of the year. It’s obviously very tough for everyone, especially for the seeded players to kind of stand their ground. Obviously there has been a lot of shocking results in men’s or women’s draws. The players that are there right now are amazing, so it will be really tough match next."

Anna Kalinskaya

Sets lost: 2

Games lost: 35

Time on court: 7 hours, 35 minutes

Next opponent: Zheng Qinwen (head-to-head: 1-0, Kalinskaya)

Kalinskaya has quietly worked her way through the draw, dispatching No.26 seed Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round, 6-4, 6-2. Incredibly, this is the first time in her career she’s won four straight matches.

Kalinskaya: "I think I don’t realize it yet. I’m staying calm and positive. Just not think about what’s going on. Just to play and enjoy. But it’s definitely a boost of confidence for the future."

No. 15. Zheng Qinwen

Sets lost: 2

Games lost: 36

Time on court: 7 hours, 34 minutes

Next opponent: Anna Kalinskaya (head-to-head: 1-0, Kalinskaya)

Zheng was an emphatic 6-0, 6-3 winner over Oceane Dodin in the fourth round. At 21, she’s the youngest woman from China to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. This is also the second straight major quarterfinal of her career. Zheng is the only player in the top half of the draw who has been here before.

Zheng: "You never know what’s happen in tennis, right? Basically you just focus on the opponent in front of you. You need to play seven matches to be able to get to the finals, yeah. That’s how it is. I didn’t think that far."

BACK-TO-BACK Grand Slam quarterfinals for Zheng Qinwen 💪



The No.12 seed overpowers Dodin 6-0, 6-3 to progress to the last eight in Melbourne.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gJ0XCDiZaj — wta (@WTA) January 22, 2024

Marta Kostyuk

Sets lost: 3

Games lost: 41

Time on court: 8 hours, 44 minutes

Next opponent: Coco Gauff (head-to-head: 1-0, Gauff)

In her 16th major main draw, the 21-year-old is into her first quarterfinal. She defeated qualifier Maria Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1 to get there.

Kostyuk: "It’s definitely a great feeling. I’ve worked very hard for it, so I cannot say that I’m surprised. I was always trying to find the good things, like right things, to do. I’m very happy that they’re working out."

No. 11. Barbora Krejcikova

Sets lost: 3

Games lost: 42

Time on court: 8 hours, 34 minutes

Next opponent: Aryna Sabalenka (head-to-head: 5-1, Sabalenka)

Three of Krejcikova’s matches have gone the distance, but the 2021 Roland Garros champion relishes these big moments. This is her second quarterfinal in Melbourne in three years.

Krejcikova: "Aryna, she’s playing well. I’m expecting it’s going to be difficult, but on the other hand I feel I’m improving with every single match. I’m looking forward for this matchup."