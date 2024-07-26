No.2 seed Coco Gauff of the United States remained undefeated in her Olympics debut with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle at the 2024 Paris Games on Monday.

Gauff moved into the singles Round of 16 with her 1-hour and 25-minute win over 85th-ranked Carle on Court Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros. Team USA's flagbearer Gauff is still active in all three disciplines this week: women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

This was the first professional meeting between Gauff and Carle, but they had faced off twice before during their successful junior careers. Gauff won both of those matches, in the 2017 Junior US Open semifinals and the Round of 16 at 2018 Junior Wimbledon.

World No.2 Gauff maintained initial command in their rivalry on her way to a 5-0 lead on Monday. Carle did make the American work to close out the one-set lead, holding three break points at 5-1 before Gauff finally converted her fourth set point.

At 5-1 in the second set, Gauff slammed a backhand crosscourt winner to earn her first match point, which she converted when Carle found the net with a forehand error. Gauff converted six of her eight break points on Monday, while only dropping serve once.

In the Round of 16, Gauff will have her first career meeting with No.13 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia. Vekic, who made the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career earlier this month at Wimbledon, defeated 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

