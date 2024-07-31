The Paris Olympics saw their fair share of thrilling tennis, gripping drama and clutch performances over nine days of competition at Roland Garros last week.

But the story didn't end when the last ball was struck. As the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour say au revoir to Paris, check out some of the post-tournament highlights from their social media accounts.

Team USA's star-studded selfie collection

In a surprising turn of events, American women were shut out of the podium -- but if their post-Paris social media posts were anything to go by, they didn't leave Paris empty-handed.

World No.2 Coco Gauff, named the flag-bearer for the U.S. delegation, was a popular ask for photos from the opening ceremony onward. In an Olympic-themed photo dump posted this week, Gauff revealed snapshots of herself with medal-winning track stars Sha'carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, and WNBA champion A'ja Wilson, among others.

Gauff's doubles partner Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, snagged a selfie with another elite hooper -- Steph Curry -- and Snoop Dogg, the rapper-turned-NBC correspondent and popular viral figure of the Games.

The pair, plus Desirae Krawczyk and Emma Navarro, also took a candid with swimmer Katie Ledecky (and her breakfast) -- before Ledecky won four medals (two golds) to become the first female swimmer to win gold in four Olympics.

Now, they can say that they knew her when.

Daria Saville's incredible pin haul

Pin trading is a sport all its own at the Olympics, as athletes, staff, media and fans hunt every four years for the special, commemorative enamel pins distributed by National Olympic Committees, sponsors, media and other famous folks.

Four-time Olympian Serena Williams -- a star in the Games' opening ceremony -- might describe herself as a "first-class pin collector," but by the time the tennis event in Paris ended, Daria Saville was at the top of the podium.

The Aussie, competing in her second Olympics, showed off the more than four dozen pins that she collected in a social media video posted Monday -- an impressive collection that included many pieces from far-flung countries that the globe-trotting tennis player hasn't yet visited.

Some of the highlights included a steaming coffee cup from Colombia; a cartoonish zebra from Botswana; and bubble tea from Chinese Taipei -- and a giant gold turtle from the Seychelles, which entered just three athletes into the Paris Games.

Which was was your favorite?

Iga Swiatek

At the start of the Olympics, World No.1 Iga Swiatek dubbed the potential of winning an Olympic medal a "dream come true" -- not just for herself, but for her father Tomasz who fell short of that goal in his career as a rower. And while leaving with the bronze wasn't the end that most would've scripted for the top seed at her favorite venue, Swiatek nonetheless says she's leaving with her cup half-full.

"After a couple of days I feel ready to sum up this chapter. Joy, happiness, sadness, disappointment, satisfaction, hunger for more, pride and so many other emotions, thoughts ... I'm still figuring it out and I feel how valuable this experience was to me," Swiatek wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

"Maybe in the future I will assess these two weeks with a bigger picture and a better perspective, but I already see a lot."

🥉🇵🇱 After a couple of days I feel ready to sum up this chapter… pic.twitter.com/8PfRVQkKyF — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) August 6, 2024

While personal growth -- "how much I can do, how many opportunities I have to become a better player and human" -- since her Olympic debut three years ago in Tokyo was a highlight of Swiatek's prose, she also displayed acute awareness of the bigger picture.

"When I'm thinking about the Olympics and tennis, I'm so proud, how our sport was pictured in Paris," Swiatek added, saying she was "grateful" to share the podium with gold medalist Zheng Qinwen and silver medalist Donna Vekic. "So many amazing matches, inspirational stories, amazing pictures from the opening ceremony where tennis players had a special place.

"We should appreciate that tennis plays such an important role in the world of sports. I'm happy that my story is a part of it,"