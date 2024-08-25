Defending champion Coco Gauff clinched a spot in the third round of the US Open with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Tatjana Maria on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night.

No.3 seed Gauff of the United States took 80 minutes to dismiss Germany's Maria for the second time in two meetings. Gauff had previously defeated 37-year-old Maria in straight sets en route to winning the 2023 Auckland title.

Here are more facts and figures surrounding Gauff's second-round victory:

7: After a tricky start, Gauff won seven games in a row to close out the match. Gauff's 25 winners more than doubled Maria's 12, and the American converted five of her eight break points while only losing serve once.

5: Gauff collected her fifth 6-0 set at a Grand Slam event this year. Her fourth came on Monday during her first-round win over Varvara Gracheva.

9: The victory marks 20-year-old Gauff's ninth straight match-win at the US Open. She is the youngest player to post nine consecutive wins at the event since Maria Sharapova won nine straight in New York between 2006 and 2007.

29: By defeating 99th-ranked Maria, Gauff has won her last 29 matches against players ranked outside the Top 50. Her last loss to a player ranked below No.50 was to her fellow Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin in the first round of Wimbledon last year.

8: Maria falls to 0-8 against players ranked inside the Top 3. Maria's career-best wins by ranking are over players ranked World No.5 at the time: Elina Svitolina at 2018 Wimbledon and Maria Sakkari at 2022 Wimbledon. The latter tournament featured Maria's career-best Grand Slam run, where she made the semifinals.

Svitolina awaits: Gauff will now take on No.27 seed Elina Svitolina in a marquee third-round showdown. Svitolina also had a swift second-round win, easing past her fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-2 in 77 minutes on Stadium Court 17.

Former World No.3 Svitolina, a US Open semifinalist in 2019, never dropped her serve on Wednesday night. She now holds a 7-2 tour-level record against her compatriots, including a perfect 3-0 head-to-head against Kalinina.

Gauff and Svitolina have split their two previous meetings. Svitolina beat Gauff in straight sets at the 2021 Australian Open, but Gauff got her revenge with a three-set win in this year's Auckland final.

Here are some quick hits from other Wednesday evening results:

Navarro rolls: No.13 seed Emma Navarro joined her fellow American Gauff in the third round with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over the Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in 63 minutes. Navarro won her 42nd tour-level match of the year; only Iga Swiatek has won more matches on tour in 2024 (54).

Stearns ousts Kasatkina: Another American second-round win was posted by Peyton Stearns, who upset No.12 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 7-6(3). After losing their first three meetings, Stearns has beaten Kasatkina twice at Grand Slams this year (also in the second round of Roland Garros).

Azarenka cruises: No.20 seed Victoria Azarenka also had a routine second-round win, besting France's Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4 in 86 minutes. Azarenka is making her 17th US Open main-draw showing and is a three-time finalist in NYC (2012, 2013 and 2020).

