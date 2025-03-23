ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Aryna Sabalenka has taken over the top spot on the latest PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard after winning the WTA 1000 Miami Open presented by Itaú over the weekend.

The 26-year-old reached her fourth final of the season, adding to her title run at the WTA 500 Brisbane International presented by Evie and runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Sabalenka’s title run in Miami on Saturday -- earned without dropping a set -- added 1,000 points to her Leaderboard total, pushing her past Madison Keys into the No. 1 spot in the season-long Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

Jessica Pegula, who fell to Sabalenka in the Miami final, also made strong progress on the Leaderboard and moves up three places to No. 5.

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend continue to dominate and further cemented their position at the top of the Leaderboard courtesy of their semifinal run in Miami. Their nearest rivals, Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, move up one place to No. 2 having been crowned champions in Miami on Sunday, which marked both players first WTA 1000 doubles title.

Click here to see the full PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in singles and doubles.

The WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF features the top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.