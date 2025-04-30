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Tournament background - 2003 - Bastad
Upcoming

Nordea Open

BASTAD • SWE

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WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 107 Days
Jul 6 - Jun 11, 2026
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Nordea Open

Not many WTA 125 events have a deep history like the Nordea Open. Also known as the Swedish Open, women have graced the outdoor clay courts in Bastad, Sweden since 1948 before officially becoming a WTA 125 tournament in 2019. Now, 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams come to Bastad Tennis Stadium in hopes of winning in front of 5,000 cheering fans.

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Level WTA 125
Duration July 6 - June 11, 2026
Location BASTAD, SWE
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

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Match Reaction
McNally - 2025 Newport WTA 125

McNally, Jones and Cocciaretto triumph at WTA 125 events

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Italians Trevisan and Bronzetti claim WTA 125 titles

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Trevisan - 2024 Bastad final

Danilovic takes down top seed Navarro to win Bastad 125 title

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2y ago
Danilovic - 2023 WTA 125 Bastad

Jang triumphs over Masarova at Bastad 125 for career-best title

3m read
3y ago
Jang Su-Jeong, Bastad 125 2022