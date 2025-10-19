Tournament background - 2092 - Ningbo
NINGBO • CHINA

WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 156 Days
Oct 13 - Oct 19, 2025

The Ningbo Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Ningbo, China. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competed at the Ningbo Tennis Center to earn 500 points in the standings and a Ningbo Open title. Founded in 2010, the Ningbo Open became a WTA 125 event in 2013 and was elevated to the 500 level in 2024.

Level WTA 500
Duration October 13 - October 19, 2025
Location NINGBO ,CHINA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Daria Kasatkina, Ningbo 2024

Best season yet: Kasatkina credits mental strength for late-career success

3m read
5mo ago