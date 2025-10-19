Stories
Ningbo Open
The Ningbo Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Ningbo, China. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competed at the Ningbo Tennis Center to earn 500 points in the standings and a Ningbo Open title. Founded in 2010, the Ningbo Open became a WTA 125 event in 2013 and was elevated to the 500 level in 2024.
Level
Duration October 13 - October 19, 2025
Location NINGBO ,CHINA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
