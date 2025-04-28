WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Fantasy
Highlights
H2H
Upcoming

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

ROME • ITALY

WTA 1000

Clay

Tournament Starts in 207 Days
May 5 - May 17, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

Internazionali BNL D'Italia

For nearly 100 years, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia (AKA the Italian Open) has been making women’s tennis history. From Lili Alvarez winning in three sets in 1930 against her doubles partner Lucia Valerio, to Open Era multi-time champions like Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek, Rome’s annual WTA 1000 spectacle has given the sport’s best athletes a stage to perform at the highest level.

The Italian Open is played on outdoor clay courts at the historic Foro Italico, with the biggest matches taking place at the incomparable Stadio Centrale. It was rebuilt in 2010 to pack in over 10,000 fans.

Duration May 5 - May 17, 2026
Location ROME, ITALY
Total $ Commitment $8,312,293
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Tournament News
Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025

Week in Review: Rome belongs to Paolini, but she wasn’t the only standout

4m read
4mo ago
Player Feature

Twice crowned: Paolini takes home singles and doubles titles in unforgettable Rome run

3m read
4mo ago
Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025
Match Reaction

Errani, Paolini defend Rome doubles title in two come-from-behind sets

3m read
4mo ago
Paolini, Errani - 2025 Rome doubles final
Match Reaction

Paolini beats Gauff in Rome to become first Italian winner in 40 years

3m read
4mo ago
Paolini - 2025 Rome final