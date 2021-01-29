No.3 seed Elina Svitolina kicked off her Gippsland Trophy campaign with her fourth win in four meetings against Andrea Petkovic, while Coco Gauff needed a final-set tiebreak to quell Jil Teichmann. Alizé Cornet also defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, setting up a second-round clash with Naomi Osaka.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.3 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine vanquished a familiar foe on Monday at the Gippsland Trophy, defeating former Top 10 player Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-4 for her fourth win in their four meetings.

"It was exciting," Svitolina said about her first match of the Aussie summer, after an opening-round bye. "I knew that [Petkovic] had already won a match here, so I knew that she would come and be really ready straight away, game-ready."

Petkovic pushed Svitolina to three sets in their most recent meeting, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but World No.5 Svitolina surged through their first clash in over four years to book a third-round spot after one hour and nine minutes of play. Svitolina fired 19 winners to Petkovic's 10 in the encounter.

"I think a few matches in Abu Dhabi helped me get straight into the match, and I started strong," said Svitolina, referring to the season's opening event, where she reached the quarterfinals. "I was striking the ball good and moving quite good. In the end, I was playing quite solid throughout the match and I’m happy with a two-set win."

A marathon game opened the match, as Svitolina had to stare down a whopping six break points before maneuvering to a hold for 1-0. The remainder of the set, though, was much more straightforward for Svitolina, as she claimed the final five games of the opening frame to clinch her one-set lead.

Things got tighter in the second set, with five consecutive breaks of service from 2-2. Serving for the match at 5-4, Svitolina fell behind 0-30, but the Ukrainian rebounded to reel off four points in a row, ending the run of breaks and sealing victory with an ace.

Gauff grits past Teichmann in nail-biter

No.14 seed Coco Gauff of the United States had much more difficulty than Svitolina, as the teenager escaped with a 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(5) victory over Jil Teichmann of Switzerland to start her Australian swing.

"Honestly, just being positive mentally," Gauff said was the key to grinding out the win, during her on-court post-match interview. "It was definitely a challenging match I felt like for both of us. I think also all the training I did in the off-season, I was able to go three tough sets and not feel that tired."

A close match seemed to be predestined: only nine ranking spots separate World No.48 Gauff from 57th-ranked Teichmann, and Gauff had contested just one prior match against a left-handed player at main-draw Tour-level, which was a loss to Martina Trevisan at Roland Garros last year.

The stats coming out of the affair were closely matched: each player had 12 break points, while only four winners and three unforced errors set the pair apart from each other.

2021 Gippsland Trophy Highlights: Gauff overcomes Teichmann

Gauff, the youngest player in the draw at 16 years of age, took command in the first set by earning break points at 4-3 with stellar returning. The American stormed ahead by converting her second chance after a wide Teichmann backhand. Leading 5-3, Gauff confidently charged to the net, putting away overheads and volleys to claim the first set with a love hold.

An early break for Gauff in the second set was nullified by Teichmann chasing down a dropshot and putting away the winner for 4-4. Teichmann's shots acquired more velocity as the match wore on and the Swiss player was rewarded by eking out the second-set breaker with an error-forcing backhand.

Gauff led 4-1 in the third set before Teichmann stormed back once more to queue up another tiebreak, this one decisive. Another close breaker commenced, which Gauff claimed after two hours and 38 minutes of nail-biting action.

Cornet conquers Tomljanovic to set up Osaka clash

Former World No.11 Alizé Cornet of France was the first winner of the day on Margaret Court Arena, as she overcame Australian hope Ajla Tomljanovic 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in an entertaining two-hour and 22-minute affair.

“I read my little notes, I have a little book," said a smiling Cornet, explaining the process behind her comeback after the first set during her on-court interview. "I was like, ‘Okay, you have to remind yourself what’s important right now,’ and it was being a little bit more aggressive, go for my shots a little bit more, and move my legs, because without my legs, my game means nothing.

"From the beginning of the second set, it was a totally different match.”

A tricky first set filled with deft net play by both combatants eventually went Tomljanovic's way after a challenging 64 minutes. Cornet, though, dominated the second set to tie up the clash. The Frenchwoman had 10 winners in each of the first two sets, but she had 21 unforced errors in the opener, and only four in her pristine second set.

World No.53 Cornet broke 69th-ranked Tomljanovic in the first and last games of the final set to clinch her second win in three meetings against the Aussie.

Cornet will now face a Top 10 opponent in the second round -- reigning US Open champion and No.2 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan, who spent some time scouting her upcoming opponent.

It will be the first meeting between Cornet and Osaka.

Match points denied

Jasmine Paolini of Italy saved two match points in her second-round victory over No.10 seed Wang Qiang of China. Wang held a match point at both 5-2 and 5-3 in the second set, but Paolini steered the match back in her favor to claim a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 comeback win.

Shot of the Day: Amazing Ajla

Ajla Tomljanovic may have come up just short against Alizé Cornet, but she triumphed in a number of creative rallies during their tilt, including this foray forward which ended with a passing winner.

