Alizé Cornet upset Bianca Andreescu for the second time this grass-court season in the first round of Wimbledon, but seeds Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Muchova both survived their openers.

For the second time in three weeks, Alizé Cornet knocked Bianca Andreescu out of a grass-court tournament at her first hurdle, winning their delayed Wimbledon first round 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and 22 minutes.

The Frenchwoman had won their second-round clash in Berlin a fortnight ago 7-6(2), 7-5, going on to reach her first grass-court semifinal. In that match, she had led 4-1 in both sets before getting pegged back by a battling Andreescu - but this time round, Cornet was efficient at maintaining her early leads.

In Berlin, Cornet had professed her surprise at her strong grass form after a disappointing clay season. But it was the World No.58's substantial experience on the surface, where she famously upset Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2014, that was key again.

Cornet, 31, is playing her 14th Wimbledon, having competed in every main draw since 2007. Andreescu is playing her third, having qualified in 2017 and lost in the first round to Kristina Kucova, and fallen in 2018 qualifying to Antonia Lottner. Indeed, the 21-year-old Canadian only captured her first WTA main draw win on grass last week in Eastbourne over Christina McHale.

As in Berlin, Cornet blended hard, flat forehand strikes with deft net play and breathtaking defence to out-manoeuvre her opponent. Andreescu, meanwhile, was increasingly unsure of her footing - which Cornet took full advantage of by wheeling out the dropshot whenever the former US Open champion slipped on the slick grass.

Cornet holds off Andreescu comeback in Berlin upset: Highlights

Cornet's experience on the surface and confidence drawn from the Berlin win translated into superior play on big points. The first set was much closer than the scoreline suggests, with Andreescu deploying some fine slices and dropshots herself that demonstrated her potential on grass.

But from 2-2, Cornet won four multi-deuce tussles in a row as Andreescu was unable to find any consistency in important moments. As she fell behind a double break, the No.5 seed alternated between thrilling winners and sloppy errors, particularly on the overhead. By contrast, on multiple occasions Cornet would extract herself from tight service games with unreturnable deliveries.

Two more Andreescu slips early in the second set derailed her attempt to maintain scoreboard pressure. Instead, Cornet rattled off 12 consecutive points to sail into a 4-0 lead. Andreescu steadied herself and briefly made the conclusion of the match slightly tighter. However, a gutsy hold from 0-40 down put Cornet ahead 5-1, and the former World No.11 finished with a flourish.

On her first match point, she somehow dug up a miraculous lob that landed smack in the opposite corner. It earned an overjoyed Cornet a standing ovation from the No.2 Court crowd.

Pavlyuchenkova, Muchova through; Linette repeats Anisimova win

No.16 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and No.19 seed Karolina Muchova were both efficient winners in their belated first-round matches. Pavlyuchenkova won her first match since reaching the Roland Garros final 6-2, 6-2 over Ana Bogdan, while Muchova eased past Nottingham runner-up Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-3.

Both are former quarterfinalists at Wimbledon - Pavlyuchenkova reached that stage in 2016, while Muchova upset compatriot Karolina Pliskova in a classic fourth-round on her SW19 debut in 2019. They remain on course to clash in the third round this year.

In 2019, Magda Linette pulled off a minor upset in the second round of The Championships, defeating Amanda Anisimova - who was fresh off a Roland Garros semifinal run - 6-4, 7-5. The Pole reprised that in the first round this year, coming from a set and a break down to beat the American 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. By the end, Linette was moving the ball around the court with ease, and sealed victory by knifing a slice down the line.