Katerina Siniakova won the last four games in a three-set upset of No.11 seed Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Miami Open. No.9 seed Ons Jabeur also advanced.

WTA doubles World No.1 Katerina Siniakova added another upset to her singles resume on Thursday at the Miami Open with a three-set comeback victory over reigning US Open champion and No.11 seed Emma Raducanu.

Siniakova snapped an eight-match losing streak against Top 20 players with the 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory, in which she trailed 3-1 in the second set and by a break twice in the decider.

After coming from a set and a break down to beat Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino in the first round, Siniakova won four straight games against Raducanu to reach Round 3 in Miami for the first time in her career. Raducanu never reached match point.

She's now won back-to-back singles matches in the main draw of a WTA tournament for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in Cleveland last August.

Jabeur downs Linette for first win in Sunshine Swing

After dropping her first match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, there was no repeat for Ons Jabeur in Miami against Poland's Magda Linette. The No.8 seed, who reached Round 4 in Miami a year ago, is back in Round 3 after a 7-6(1), 6-2 victory.

After letting a 3-1 lead slip early in the first set, Jabeur rounded into form just in time. She sprinted through the tiebreak and won four straight games in the second set to beat Linette for the third straight time.

Sasnovich upsets Kasatkina in rivalry's latest chapter

On Court 2, Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Daria Kasatkina met for the ninth time in their careers in an all-time head-to-head dating back to their professional beginnings on the ITF World Tennis Tour in 2014.

After losing the past two meetings against Kasatkina from a set up, Sasnovich made no similar mistake in a victory that lasted one minute short of two hours, 7-6(5), 6-4, to reach Round 3 in Miami for the first time in her career.

She came from 3-1 down in the first set to claim it in more than an hour and secured the second set's decisive break at 3-3. Kasatkina saved match point on serve at 5-3 to keep pressure on, and Sasnovich denied her a break point for 5-5 in the next game before serving out victory.

She'll face the winner of the night match between top seed Aryna Sabalenka and qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu.

