From Caroline Garcia and Liudmila Samsonova extending their winning streaks to Daria Snigur's rare feat, here are some of the key numbers and statistics from Day 1 of the US Open.

From the start of Serena Williams' star-studded farewell tournament to an impressive start for Coco Gauff, the 2022 US Open is up and running. Here are some of the key numbers you might have missed from the action-packed first day of play.

US Open Day 1: Serena Williams wins | Daria Snigur upsets Simona Halep | Coco Gauff advances | Victories for Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez | Top 10 roundup

5 - Years since another player claimed a Top 10 victory as their first tour-level win, something Daria Snigur accomplished with her upset of Simona Halep. The last to do so was Antonia Lottner, who upset No.6-ranked Dominika Cibulkova in the first round of 's-Hertogenbosch 2017. Snigur and Lottner are the only players to have pulled off this feat this century.

11 - Consecutive victories for Liudmila Samsonova, who powered past 16-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek 6-3, 6-1 in 65 minutes. Samsonova captured her second career title in Washington a month ago, did not compete in Toronto or Cincinnati, but returned last week to win Cleveland without dropping a set; indeed, the 23-year-old has now won 14 consecutive sets. Samsonova has also now exceeded her 10-match winning streak of 2021 in which she won Berlin as a qualifier before reaching the Wimbledon fourth round.

Champion's Reel: How Liudmila Samsonova won Cleveland 2022

9 - Consecutive victories for Caroline Garcia, who won Cincinnati as a qualifier two weeks ago and opened her US Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova. The Frenchwoman has won 26 of her last 30 matches stretching back to June, including two more titles at Bad Homburg and Warsaw. Her career-best winning streak to date came in 2017, when she won 11 matches in a row to win Wuhan and Beijing back-to-back.

1,162 - Days since Evgeniya Rodina's last professional match. The 33-year-old former World No.67 returned from a three-year hiatus in which she became a mother for the second time with a 7-5, 6-1 upset of No.27 seed Martina Trevisan. Now unranked, Rodina had not competed since falling 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 to Ons Jabeur in the first round of Eastbourne 2019, and had not won a match since defeating Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the first round of Birmingham 2019. Her win over Trevisan was her first over a Top 30 player since upsetting Madison Keys 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 at Wimbledon 2018.

2:42 - The length of Day 1's longest match, won by American wild card Elizabeth Mandlik 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4 over Tamara Zidansek. No.144-ranked Mandlik was two points from defeat serving at 4-5 in the second set, but battled back for her third Top 100 victory in the past five weeks. Thirty-two years ago, Mandlik's mother Hana Mandlikova became the 1985 US Open champion after beating Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova in the semifinals and final respectively.

0 - Games lost by No.15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who whitewashed 2016 quarterfinalist Ana Konjuh 6-0, 6-0 in exactly 1 hour. Konjuh was playing her first match since May after recovering from a fractured fibula. Toronto finalist Haddad Maia conceded just five points in the first five games; thereafter, every game went to at least 30, but the Brazilian took them all. The result is the 11th double bagel of Haddad Maia's career, with the previous 10 all coming at ITF level.

23 - Strokes in Day 1's longest rally, a side-to-side lungbuster won by Simona Halep with a forehand winner against Daria Snigur in the first game of their second set. It paved the way for Halep to bagel Snigur and level the match, though the Ukrainian ultimately pulled off the upset in the third set. Halep and Snigur were responsible for four of Day 1's 10 longest rallies.

11 - Most aces in one match on Day 1, fired by Wang Xiyu in her 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Diane Parry.

2 - Players who scored their first Grand Slam main-draw win on Day 1 -- Snigur and Mandlik. For Snigur, her victory was also a first tour-level win.