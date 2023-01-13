When does the Australian Open start? Who's playing? What's at stake? We have all your answers.

The first Grand Slam of the 2023 season is upon us. The players are practicing, the draw has been made, and the Australian Open is set to get underway next week.

Here's what you need to know about tennis' "Happy Slam":

When does the tournament start?

The Australian Open is the first leg of the Grand Slam season. Played at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, the tournament features a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw, and 32-team mixed doubles draw. The tournament is played on outdoor hard courts and will use the Dunlop Australian Open ball.

Main draw play begins on Monday, Jan. 16 and runs for two weeks. The Day Session begins at 11:00 a.m. and the night sessions on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena begin at 7:00 p.m.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The doubles final is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:00 p.m.

The mixed doubles final will be played on Friday, Jan. 27 at noon.

Who are the top seeds?

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Ons Jabeur

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Caroline Garcia

5. Aryna Sabalenka

6. Maria Sakkari

7. Coco Gauff

8. Daria Kasatkina

9. Veronika Kudermetova

10. Madison Keys

11. Paula Badosa

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Danielle Collins

14. Beatriz Haddad Maia

15. Petra Kvitova

16. Anett Kontaveit

What does the draw look like?

For a full breakdown of the draw and the Top 10 seeds, click here.

The top half of the draw will play on Day 1. The bottom half will get underway on Day 2.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First round: $106,250/10 points

Second round: $158,850/70 points

Third round: $227,925/130 points

Round of 16: $338,250/240 points

Quarterfinals: $555,250/430 points

Semifinals: $925,000/780 points

Final: $1,625,000/1,300 points

Champion: $2,975,000/2,000 points

Prize money is listed in Australian Dollars.

Who are the defending champions?

Ashleigh Barty ended Australia's 44-year singles drought by winning her third and final major title, defeating Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6(2).

In the doubles, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova kicked off their incredible year by winning the first of three majors that season, defeating Anna Dalinina and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6–7(3), 6–4, 6–4.