Aryna Sabalenka is 12-0 for the year after a quick win over Lauren Davis at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Krejcikova were among those who joined her in the Round of 16.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday, while her fellow Top 10 players Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari suffered upsets. Here's a roundup of some of Day 3's second-round results:

[2] Aryna Sabalenka d. [LL] Lauren Davis, 6-0, 6-1

Sabalenka improved to 12-0 this season with a victory over lucky loser Davis in just under an hour. Sabalenka is playing her first tournament since she won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month.

World No.49 Davis won her first singles title since 2017 in Hobart in January, but on Tuesday she was dispatched by Sabalenka, who had 19 winners to Davis's four. Sabalenka did not face a break point until the final game of the match, and she held serve anyway to wrap up the win.

Two of Sabalenka's 12 career titles have come in the Middle East, at 2020 Doha and 2021 Abu Dhabi, and she is seeking the hat-trick with a first title in Dubai.

Sabalenka's next match will be against the defending Dubai champion: No.13 seed Jelena Ostapenko, who cruised past 17-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-0. Ostapenko took under an hour to win her seventh straight match at the event.

Sabalenka won their only previous meeting, dismissing Ostapenko in straight sets at 2019 Zhengzhou.

Dubai: Krejcikova saves four match points to beat Kasatkina

Barbora Krejcikova d. [7] Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Former World No.2 Krejcikova earned her first Top 10 win of the season in dramatic fashion, saving four match points to defeat World No.8 Kasatkina. The victory is Krejcikova's best win by ranking since defeating No.1 Iga Swiatek to win Ostrava last fall.

In a 2-hour and 35-minute match that saw both players struggle to hold serve, Kasatkina earned a 5-3 lead in the final set with a chance to serve out the victory. Instead, Kasatkina found herself mired in a protracted service game.

Kasatkina grabbed four match points but double-faulted on two of them. Krejcikova's flat hitting and depth kept Kasatkina pinned meters behind the baseline, and the Czech finally broke through on her fourth break point of the game. Krejcikova went on to break Kasatkina again in the final game.

Krejcikova will face No.12 seed Petra Kvitova in the third round. 2013 Dubai champion Kvitova overcame Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday, saving four break points in the last game of the match.

This will be the first WTA meeting between Czech Grand Slam champions Krejcikova and Kvitova.

Karolina Pliskova d. [6] Maria Sakkari, 6-1, 6-2

Karolina Pliskova joined her fellow Czechs in the third round with a more perfunctory upset, racing past World No.7 Sakkari in 69 minutes. Greece's Sakkari came into Dubai in good form, having made back-to-back semifinals in Linz and Doha, but has still yet to progress past the second round in Dubai.

Serving at 73 percent and notching eight aces, former World No.1 Pliskova faced just two break points in the match, while breaking Sakkari five times.

Pliskova will face Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in the third round. Kalinina backed up her upset of No.10 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round by defeating her compatriot Dayana Yastremska 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

