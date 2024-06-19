A first-round match between former US Open champions Sloane Stephens and Emma Raducanu is a highlight of early action at the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

The full draw for the third and final WTA 500 event of the grass-court season was made on Saturday, and the second career meeting between the two major champions isn't the only highlight. Three Top 10 players will compete at Devonshire Park, as Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula are seeded No.1 and No.2, and Roland Garros finalist Jasmine Paolini is seeded third. Defending champion Madison Keys is seeded fourth.

Raducanu, a wild card in Eastbourne, beat Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in their only previous meeting, in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open, and the winner of the first round will face Pegula in the second round. Rybakina, meanwhile, will hope to bounce back after abdominal issues forced her to retire in the quarterfinals of the ecotrans Ladies Open this week. She'll face the winner of the first round between wild card Harriet Dart and Marie Bouzkova first up.

Main draw at Eastbourne (WTA 500), where Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Madison Keys are the top seeds.



Emma Raducanu will face Sloane Stephens in 1R. pic.twitter.com/JAitWVSXjN — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 22, 2024

Eastbourne is also seeing two returns to competition, of different kinds. Paolini is competing for the first time since reaching the singles and doubles finals at Roland Garros, and last year's Roland Garros finalist Karolina Muchova will make her season debut after wrist surgery.

After a first-round bye, Paolini will face either Elise Mertens or wild card Yuirko Lily Miyazaki in the bottom half. Unseeded Muchova will face a qualifier in her first match back, and is a potential quarterfinal opponent for Keys in the top half.

The seeds around rounded out by No.5 Jelena Ostapenko, No.6 Daria Kasatkina, No.7 Barbora Krejcikova and No.8 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Other notable first rounds see Krejcikova face 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, and Pavlyuchenkova face Ajla Tomljanovic -- who's through to her first final in five years this week in Birmingham.