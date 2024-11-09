Sara Errani was only 20 years old when she played her first Billie Jean King Cup match in 2008, back when it was called Fed Cup. She was a winner in three sets over Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain.

Five years later, Errani -- the junior member on a loaded squad that featured Francesca Schiavone, Flavia Pennetta and Roberta Vinci -- led Italy to its fourth title in eight years, winning both of her singles matches against Russia in Cagliari, Italy.

At 37, Errani is no longer a singles standout, but she’s a big reason Italy finds itself in Wednesday’s Billie Jean King Cup final against upstart Slovakia in Malaga, Spain. Errani and Jasmine Paolini defeated Iga Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa of Poland 7-5, 7-5 to advance.

When Poland created three set points in the opening frame, Errani -- blue eyes brimming with intensity -- saved Italy with some terrific work at net. After falling behind 5-1 in the second set, Errani and Paolini won the last six games. On match point, Errani mischievously dropped in an underarm serve to Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion.

A doubles masterclass 🇸🇰✨



Slovakia come back from 1-0 in the tie to beat Great Britain#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/mlkEBbGz0D — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 19, 2024

“I feel it,” Errani said of the surprise tactic, “and I did it -- not thinking too much.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be part of this team. Playing for our country, for Italy, it’s always really special.”

For Slovakia, a victory in the final might surpass special because this landlocked European nation of 5.4 million has won only a single Billie Jean King Cup title, back in 2002.

On Tuesday, it was a roaring comeback over Great Britain after Emma Raducanu defeated Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4, 6-4. First Rebecca Sramkova forced the doubles decider with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Katie Boulter.

Indomitable Italy! 🇮🇹



Errani and Paolini come back from being down 1-5 to win the second set 7-5 and secure the tie 2-0 for @federtennis 🤯#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/oRgPqJX7OP — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 18, 2024

That left it to Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova to carry Slovakia home with a tidy 6-2, 6-2 win over Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls. Hruncakova is ranked No.238 in singles and Mihalikova is No.41 in doubles, but it was over in 73 minutes.

Remarkably, it was the third victory over a Grand Slam-hosting country; earlier, Slovakia beat the United States and Australia.

“For us, it’s always a big challenge to play those countries,” Hruncakova said after Slovakia defeated Australia in the quarterfinals. “We have nothing to lose. That’s why I think we enjoy it so much.”

Slovakia’s lone title came 22 years ago, also in Spain. Daniela Hantuchova beat Conchita Martinez in three sets (in 200 minutes) to give Slovakia a 2-1 lead over Spain. Janette Husarova locked it down with a 6-0, 6-02 win over three-time French Open champion Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

Slovakia’s last appearance in the semifinals was in 2013.

For Paolini, 2024 has been an eye-opener. She reached the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon (the first to do that in the same season since Serena Williams) and teamed with Errani to win the Olympic gold medal in Paris. Her head-to-head versus Boulter is 2-all, while she’s never played Raducanu.

Italy’s best options at second singles are No.53 Elisabetta Cocciaretto and No.78 Lucia Bronzetti. Slovakia has played both Hruncakova and Renata Jamrichova at second singles.

In some ways, Paolini’s resurgence can be tied to last year’s Billie Jean King Cup final. She was ranked No.30 when she lost to Leylah Fernandez but finishes this season at No.4.

“The Billie Jean King Cup, playing in the final, it was a big result for us,” Paolini said in Malaga. “I think it helped me; I won big matches.

“Before the last year I wasn’t really confident to play in this competition. I was feeling the pressure, and it was not easy for me to adjust, with so many people around on the bench. But last year I finally get used to it and tried to see the positive side, that I had so much support -- and it worked.”

The head-to-head record between the two best singles players is intriguing. While Sramkova won the first four matches against Paolini, she’s taken the past two. However, Sramkova has won all three of her matches in Spain, going back to wins over Danielle Collins and Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Billie Jean King Cup, in its 61st season, remains the most important team competition for women after a rousing run-up to this final. A record 137 nations entered the competition -- and now only Italy or Slovakia will be named champion on Wednesday.