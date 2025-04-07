The clay-court season is officially in full swing after the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Copa Colsanitas Zurich came to their exciting conclusions on Sunday.

After getting started in the Americas, the play on the dirt will head over to Europe for events in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome (following Billie Jean King Cup qualifying ties around the globe next week).

For now, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from the first week on clay in the 2025 Hologic WTA Tour season:

Honor Roll

Here are some of the names who made a splash this week:

Jessica Pegula: The Buffalo, New York native has now won titles on every surface. Pegula finally got a clay-court crown by besting her fellow American Sofia Kenin to win the Charleston title. She will take over from Coco Gauff as World No. 3 (and U.S. No. 1) on Monday.

"I think my perseverance won me a lot of matches this week," Pegula said after clinching the championship. "Especially on the clay, I feel like you have to have kind of that grittiness and that toughness.

"Winning a couple of tough points or a tough game can kind of turn the momentum of a set or a match, and I felt like I was able to do that multiple times this week. It doesn’t always happen every single week, but when you’re able to do it and take home the title, I think you look back on those moments."

Camila Osorio: The top-ranked Colombian on tour has thrilled her home fans in Bogota year after year and she now has a hat trick of titles on home soil to show for it. Osorio captured the Copa Colsanitas Zurich for a third time this week, adding to her titles from 2021 and last season.

Katarzyna Kawa: The 32-year-old Polish player was nearly out of the Top 300 four months ago, but she turned things around at the end of last year. This week in Bogota, she was rewarded with her second WTA singles final appearance. Her previous WTA final came nearly six years ago in Jurmala -- and she was a qualifier both times.

Julieta Pareja: There is another rising teen on the scene. American Pareja, who just turned 16 in February, made her WTA main-draw debut in Bogota and promptly became the youngest tour-level semifinalist since Coco Gauff won the 2019 Linz title at age 15.

Social Buzz

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki's family continues to grow:

Meanwhile, another former World No. 1, Serena Williams, joined up with fellow athletic superstar Caitlin Clark to promote the value of women's sports to NFL owners:

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen took a turn as guest editor for W magazine in China:

And back on the courts in Charleston, Jessica Pegula had a prized guest alongside her to celebrate her first clay-court title:

Stat Corner

Here are some notable numbers from the week:

25: Jessica Pegula is the new leader in WTA main-draw match-wins this year. Her Charleston final victory over Sofia Kenin was her 25th main-draw win of 2025, putting her two wins ahead of Aryna Sabalenka.

3: Camila Osorio became the second woman to win three or more Bogota titles. She is right behind her fellow Colombian Fabiola Zuluaga, who won the Copa Colsanitas Zurich title four times (1999, 2002, 2003 and 2004).

35: This was the first time in 35 years there was an all-American Charleston final. The last instance was when Martina Navratilova defeated 14-year-old Jennifer Capriati in the 1990 final.

5: At Charleston this week, Daria Kasatkina played her first event representing Australia. There are now five Aussie women in the Top 100: she joins Kimberly Birrell, Maya Joint, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki.

Shot of the Week

Varvara Gracheva ended a rally with a stunning drop shot in Charleston: