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H2H

Hard-Court Swing

Summer heat, high stakes and a Grand Slam finale. Your home for WTA Hard-Court Swing news, results, draws and highlights, all the way to the US Open.

  • Star of the Swing: Eala

    The votes are in: Alexandra Eala is your Star of the Hard-Court Swing

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Elena Rybakina, World No. 1 trophy 2026
    stats corner

    The 2026 Hard-Court Swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more

    21m read 1mo ago
  • alexandra eala washington dc 2026
    analysis

    The best moments and biggest surprises from the Hard-Court Swing

    5m read 1mo ago
  • iva jovic guadalajara 2026
    Register to view analysis

    Week in Review: Jovic goes back to back and a first-time champion

    Iva Jovic won her second straight title in Guadalajara, Kaitlin Quevedo won her first title in just her eighth main draw and more from the final week of the Hard-Court Swing.

    4m read 1mo ago
  • qinwen zheng us open 2026
    analysis

    5 stories from the US Open we won't soon forget

    Elena Rybakina's title was the headline, but there were many other memorable moments from the US Open, including Zheng Qinwen's run to the quarterfinals and Taylor Townsend's career Grand Slam.

    4m read 1mo ago
  • elena rybakina us open 2026
    Social Buzz

    US Open champion Rybakina makes media rounds on morning shows

    Elena Rybakina was a guest on "Today" and "CBS Mornings" to discuss her US Open title, her championship mindset, her future goals and more.

    1m read 1mo ago
  • elena rybakina us open 2026
    Register to view analysis

    The best moments and biggest takeaways from a memorable US Open

    Elena Rybakina won her first US Open and third career major, solidifying her spot atop the PIF WTA Rankings. Plus, Zheng Qinwen reemerged, Iva Jovic and Alexandra Eala stole the show, and more highlights from a memorable two weeks in New York.

    6m read 1mo ago
  • Aryna_Sabalenka_-_US_Open_2026_-_Day_14-DSC_7945
    Player Feature

    'She was simply a better player': Sabalenka on falling short at the US Open

    Aryna Sabalenka lost both her US Open trophy and the World No. 1 ranking to Elena Rybakina over two weeks in Queens -- but, she says, she's motivated to keep working.

    3m read 1mo ago
  • Elena Rybakina, US Open 2026
    Match Reaction

    The new No. 1 has a new US Open trophy: Rybakina ends Sabalenka's reign

    Just days after she clinched the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina defeated the two-time defending champion to win the US Open title.

    4m read 1mo ago
  • jessica pegula us open 2026
    Social Buzz

    Pegula sips espresso -- not tequila! -- in US Open press conference

    Jessica Pegula has been known to bring a beverage to post-match press conferences at the US Open, and on Thursday evening it was a decaf espresso.

    1m read 1mo ago
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