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The votes are in: Alexandra Eala is your Star of the Hard-Court Swing
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The 2026 Hard-Court Swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more
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The best moments and biggest surprises from the Hard-Court Swing
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Week in Review: Jovic goes back to back and a first-time champion
Iva Jovic won her second straight title in Guadalajara, Kaitlin Quevedo won her first title in just her eighth main draw and more from the final week of the Hard-Court Swing.
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5 stories from the US Open we won't soon forget
Elena Rybakina's title was the headline, but there were many other memorable moments from the US Open, including Zheng Qinwen's run to the quarterfinals and Taylor Townsend's career Grand Slam.
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US Open champion Rybakina makes media rounds on morning shows
Elena Rybakina was a guest on "Today" and "CBS Mornings" to discuss her US Open title, her championship mindset, her future goals and more.
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The best moments and biggest takeaways from a memorable US Open
Elena Rybakina won her first US Open and third career major, solidifying her spot atop the PIF WTA Rankings. Plus, Zheng Qinwen reemerged, Iva Jovic and Alexandra Eala stole the show, and more highlights from a memorable two weeks in New York.
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'She was simply a better player': Sabalenka on falling short at the US Open
Aryna Sabalenka lost both her US Open trophy and the World No. 1 ranking to Elena Rybakina over two weeks in Queens -- but, she says, she's motivated to keep working.
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The new No. 1 has a new US Open trophy: Rybakina ends Sabalenka's reign
Just days after she clinched the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina defeated the two-time defending champion to win the US Open title.
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Pegula sips espresso -- not tequila! -- in US Open press conference
Jessica Pegula has been known to bring a beverage to post-match press conferences at the US Open, and on Thursday evening it was a decaf espresso.
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