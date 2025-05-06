Sunshine Swing

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90 spray cans later, Anisimova gets a mural at Miami Open
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Ball kid dreams and a Serena hat: Anisimova unlocks Miami Open memories
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Gauff looks to write new story at 'bucket list' Miami Open
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Raducanu, Joint, Kartal pull out of Miami Open
Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Miami Open with an illness, and Sonay Kartal and Maya Joint have also withdrawn with lower back injuries. They'll be replaced in the draw by qualifiers or lucky losers, and Maria Sakkari and Jaqueline Cristian are now seeded.
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Week in review: Relief, exhilaration and a first for Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka had a magical two weeks, starting with her engagement and new dog and ending with a first title in Indian Wells. Plus, Elena Rybakina moves up to No. 2, Talia Gibson gets her first Top 10 win and more highlights from the week that was.
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From breakout contenders and veteran wild cards, the Miami Open arrives with plenty to watch
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka leads a field packed with young challengers, seasoned champions and compelling early matchups across all four quarters.
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Sabalenka’s long road through finals heartbreak ends with a trophy in Indian Wells
After months of coming painfully close on the sport’s biggest stages, Aryna Sabalenka finally felt the relief in Tennis Paradise, saving championship point against Elena Rybakina and finishing the match with three fearless swings.
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Miami Open draw: Gauff leads a section filled with home hopes and rising contenders
From Aryna Sabalenka’s push for a rare back-to-back Indian Wells-Miami sweep to Elena Rybakina’s latest shot at breaking through in South Florida, the season’s second Sunshine Swing stop offers no shortage of storylines across the bracket.
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Advantage Sabalenka or Rybakina? Making the case for the Indian Wells finalists
After a week that saw both players separate themselves from the draw, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will meet for the Indian Wells title. We break down their chances.
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Vote: What was the hottest shot from Indian Wells?
We've rounded up the five best shots from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite.
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