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Sunshine Swing

Catch all the action from the WTA Sunshine Swing. From Indian Wells to Miami, the world's best are heading to North America for five weeks of unmissable drama.

  • amanda anisimova indian wells 2026
    Social Buzz

    90 spray cans later, Anisimova gets a mural at Miami Open

    2m read 1h ago
  • amanda anisimova miami 2025
    Player Feature

    Ball kid dreams and a Serena hat: Anisimova unlocks Miami Open memories

    2m read 21h ago
  • coco gauff miami open 2026
    Player Feature

    Gauff looks to write new story at 'bucket list' Miami Open

    2m read 22h ago
  • emma raducanu indian wells 2026

    Raducanu, Joint, Kartal pull out of Miami Open

    Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Miami Open with an illness, and Sonay Kartal and Maya Joint have also withdrawn with lower back injuries. They'll be replaced in the draw by qualifiers or lucky losers, and Maria Sakkari and Jaqueline Cristian are now seeded.

    1m read 1d ago
  • aryna sabalenka indian wells 2026
    analysis

    Week in review: Relief, exhilaration and a first for Sabalenka

    Aryna Sabalenka had a magical two weeks, starting with her engagement and new dog and ending with a first title in Indian Wells. Plus, Elena Rybakina moves up to No. 2, Talia Gibson gets her first Top 10 win and more highlights from the week that was.

    5m read 1d ago
  • Iga Swiatek Miami 2024
    Player Feature

    From breakout contenders and veteran wild cards, the Miami Open arrives with plenty to watch

    Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka leads a field packed with young challengers, seasoned champions and compelling early matchups across all four quarters.

    4m read 2d ago
  • Sabalenka champs corner
    Player Feature

    Sabalenka’s long road through finals heartbreak ends with a trophy in Indian Wells

    After months of coming painfully close on the sport’s biggest stages, Aryna Sabalenka finally felt the relief in Tennis Paradise, saving championship point against Elena Rybakina and finishing the match with three fearless swings.

    3m read 2d ago
  • Coco Gauff
    Tournament News

    Miami Open draw: Gauff leads a section filled with home hopes and rising contenders

    From Aryna Sabalenka’s push for a rare back-to-back Indian Wells-Miami sweep to Elena Rybakina’s latest shot at breaking through in South Florida, the season’s second Sunshine Swing stop offers no shortage of storylines across the bracket.

    5m read 3d ago
  • Aryna Sabalenka
    previews

    Advantage Sabalenka or Rybakina? Making the case for the Indian Wells finalists

    After a week that saw both players separate themselves from the draw, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will meet for the Indian Wells title. We break down their chances.

    5m read 4d ago
  • Laura Siegemund, Indian Wells 2026
    hot shot

    Vote: What was the hottest shot from Indian Wells?

    We've rounded up the five best shots from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite.

    3m read 5d ago
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