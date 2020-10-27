There were major milestones for three players in the month of October, but only one can come out on top as the Breakthrough Player of the Month.

October saw career-best Grand Slam results for nominees Laura Siegemund, Nadia Podoroska and Barbora Krejcikova, who served up stunners at the French Open and J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

Breakthrough of the Month Contenders: October 2020

32-year-old Siegemund found some of her best tennis to book her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris. Along the way, the German came back from a set down to oust No.13 seed Petra Martic and score her second Top 20 win of the year.

Argentina’s Podoroska had never won a Grand Slam main draw match until Roland Garros, where she became the first qualifier to reach the semifinals after an emotional run that saw her stun No.3 seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

Former doubles World No.1 Krejcikova turned heads in singles as she fought her way into the fourth round of Roland Garros, her best Grand Slam result after toppling No.32 Barbora Strycova in the second round. Krejcikova continued the momentum in Ostrava, where she reached the round of 16 as a qualifier. The Czech player also clinched back-to-back doubles semifinals in Paris and Ostrava alongside partner Katerina Siniakova.

Who had the October 2020 Breakthrough of the Month? Vote now!

Revisit the nominees in the video above and cast your vote before voting ends on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST!

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Breakthroughs of the Month

January: Ons Jabeur

February: Renata Zarazua

August: Maria Sakkari

September: Iga Swiatek