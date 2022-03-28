Iga Swiatek puts her streak up against Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka tries to break new ground, and one former teenage prodigy welcomes a new one. That and more in our Miami Open Round of 16 preview.

The Round of 16 is set at the Miami Open and all 16 women will be in action on Monday at the Hard Rock Stadium. Consider it tennis' answer to March Madness.

From Naomi Osaka's quest for her first Miami Open title to Coco Gauff's chances of ending red-hot Iga Swiatek's 13-match unbeaten streak, here's what you need to know about the eight matches on deck in Miami:

[2] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. [14] Coco Gauff (USA)

The marquee match-up of Miami's Round of 16 features two of the brightest young stars on the Hologic WTA Tour facing off for the first time on a hard court. Soon-to-be World No.1 Swiatek, 20, and American phenom Gauff, 18, have faced each other just once. That came on Rome's red clay, where Swiatek won in straight sets en route to her first WTA 1000 title last year.

Neither player has dropped a set in Miami, but the question will be how the Gauff serve fares against Swiatek's return. Over the course of her 13-match winning streak, Swiatek is breaking serve nearly 65% of the time - by contrast, the tour average this year is 33.3% return games won.

Alison Riske (USA) vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Former World No.1 Osaka is aiming to make her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since this tournament last year, where she ultimately had her a 23-match winning streak snapped by Maria Sakkari at that stage. She has split two previous meetings with Riske, losing via retirement in the qualifying of Madrid 2016 but winning 6-4, 6-0 in the third round of Beijing 2019, a tournament Osaka ultimately won. Riske is bidding for her third quarterfinal run at WTA 1000 level or higher following Wimbledon 2019 and Wuhan 2019.

[5] Paula Badosa vs. [WC] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Seven years ago, a 17-year-old Badosa made good on a wildcard into Miami to make the third round. Now 24 and assured of a rise to the Top 3 after Miami, the Spaniard will face a new teenager bursting onto the scene in 16-year-old Fruhvirtova. Badosa has looked sharp through her two matches, with straight-set wins over Marie Bouzkova and Yulia Putintseva. Fruhvirtova has enjoyed a remarkable run, beating Danka Kovinic, No.20 seed Elise Mertens, and three-time champion Victoria Azarenka (by retirement, 6-3, 3-0).

[8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs. [9] Danielle Collins (USA)

In both of their previous meetings, the winner was the player away from their preferred turf. Collins won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the fourth round of Roland Garros 2020 on red clay to reach her second major quarterfinal, and Jabeur gained a 6-1, 6-3 revenge on the U.S. hard courts of Indian Wells last year.

Collins is the only player remaining in the top half of the draw who has previously reached the Miami semifinals, having made that stage as a qualifier on her 2018 debut. Jabeur will be aiming to reach the last eight here for the first time, having fallen to Sara Sorribes Tormo in last year’s fourth round.

[16] Jessica Pegula vs. Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Pegula was a point away - six times! - from making her first Miami quarterfinal last year, narrowly losing to Maria Sakkari in three sets. Now back in the comfortable confines of Miami, Pegula has been locked in, posting straight-set wins over former champion Sloane Stephens and No.17 seed Elena Rybakina. But the American will be wary of Kalinina. Ranked No.51, the 25-year-old Ukrainian had Pegula on the brink of an early exit in the first round of the Australian Open in January. Pegula hung on to win 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

[21] Veronika Kudermetova vs. [28] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Kudermetova has quietly put together an outstanding start to the season, and the 24-year-old could be marching towards the best season of her career. With two finals already under her belt (Melbourne Summer Set and Doha), and a run to her first Indian Wells quarterfinal last week, Kudermetova is now into her first Miami Round of 16. She'll face Kvitova's big forehand and veteran experience, with the Czech advancing to her fifth Round of 16 in Miami. In a season of uncharted territory, Kudermetova will try to earn her first win over the Czech (0-2).

[22] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Both players are aiming for their first Miami quarterfinal, and Sasnovich for her first quarterfinal at WTA 1000 level or above. They have only played once before, with Sasnovich winning 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the 2018 US Open – a season in which Bencic struggled with multiple injuries. Bencic, the only seed left in the top quarter of the draw, is bidding to win three consecutive matches for the first time since reaching the US Open quarterfinals last year.

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) vs. [LL] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

The second ever last-16 match in Miami between players ranked outside the Top 100, following No.112 Nathalie Herreman’s defeat of the unranked Jennifer Capriati in 1990. The winner will become the fifth ever Miami quarterfinalist ranked outside the Top 100, following Herreman, Ginger Helgeson (No.151 in 1991), Venus Williams (No.134 in 2012) and Victoria Azarenka (No.186 in 2018). No.249-ranked Saville, who also reached the fourth round of Indian Wells last week, would be the lowest-ranked Miami quarterfinalist ever.

No.102-ranked Bronzetti, who reached the quarterfinals in each of her first three WTA main draws last year, is the first lucky loser to reach the fourth round in Miami since Gisela Dulko in 2004. The Italian is assured of a Top 100 debut next week.