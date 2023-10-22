CANCUN, Mexico -- The draw is out for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, the Hologic WTA Tour's season-ending championships.

The top two seeds, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, lead the Bacalar and Chetumal groups, respectively.

Here's how the rest of the groups shook out:

Bacalar Group

1. Aryna Sabalenka

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

8. Maria Sakkari

Chetumal Group

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

The Bacalar Group will see a rematch of two of the season's pivotal finals, with Sabalenka and Rybakina drawn together. The two have played three times this season, with Sabalenka winning the Australian Open final, Rybakina taking the Indian Wells final and Beijing quarterfinals. Familiar foes Pegula and Sakkari, who have faced each other nine times, will also lock horns.

"Obviously with Aryna and Elena, it's girls with power games and big servers, so it's gonna be tricky," Pegula said. "But I'm happy with my group. Aside from Maria, I actually haven't played Aryna or Elena that much, so it's going to be interesting."

The Chetumal Group features three of the season's major champions, with French Open champion Swiatek, US Open champion Gauff and Wimbledon champion Vondrousova. Swiatek and Gauff will face off for the 10th time in their careers. The group will also see a rematch of the Wimbledon final, with Jabeur set to play Vondrousova.

"You're not going to get any easy matches in WTA Finals," Swiatek said. "Obviously I faced Coco and Marketa in Beijing and US Open, so the only player I didn't play recently is Ons. I just have to focus on myself and get used to the conditions here and everything should be fine."

The top two finishers from each group advance to the semifinals. The top finisher from each group will face the No.2 finisher from the other. The semifinals and final are played in a standard knockout format.

Main character energy 🔥



Your top eight doubles pairs in 2023!#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/GSdD9r6RM2 — wta (@WTA) October 28, 2023

In doubles, top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula top the Mahahual group, with Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens leading the Maya Ka'an group.

Mahahual Group

1. Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula

4. Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova

6. Vera Zvonareva & Laura Siegemund

7. Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe

Maya Ka’an Group

2. Storm Hunter & Elise Mertens

3. Shuko Aoyama & Ena Shibahara

5. Demi Schuurs & Desirae Krawczyk

8. Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Ellen Perez

Round-robin play begins on Sunday, Oct. 29.