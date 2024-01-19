It's not often that players out-fox Hsieh Su-wei on the doubles court. But that's just what Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini did on Sunday at the Australian Open.

Facing second-seeded Hsieh and her partner Elise Mertens in the second round of the women's doubles draw, the Italians surprised the former major champions by winning the opening set, but found themselves trailing by a break at 4-2 in the decider when the highlight-reel point occurred.

With Errani -- who won back-to-back Australian Open titles with another Italian, Roberta Vinci, a decade ago in 2013-14 -- serving at deuce down 4-2 in the seventh game, she and Hsieh quickly went head-to-head at the back of the court, as the two former World No.1s traded groundstrokes, angles and perfectly-placed lobs.

But it was the youngest, and comparatively most inexperienced, player on court in Paolini who ultimately struck the finishing shot. After getting lobbed by Hsieh four times while she was stationed at the net, the 28-year-old finished off a perfectly-executed poach on her backhand side on Hsieh's fifth ball that looked to be headed over her head.

Crossing over into the ad-side service box, Paolini poked a two-handed backhand volley past a reaching Mertens into the back corner of the doubles alley for the winner.

While Errani and Paolini won the point, and later, that game, Hsieh and Mertens -- winners at Wimbledon three years ago -- won the match. They outlasted the Italians, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, in 2 hours and 14 minutes, and are through to the third round in their return to Grand Slam action.

But Paolini's stay in Melbourne isn't over: Seeded No.26 in singles, she'll bid for her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal when she faces Anna Kalinskaya in Monday's fourth round.