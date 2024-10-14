Zheng Qinwen will be the first Chinese singles player to contest the event since Li Na in 2013

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova is set to make her second appearance in singles at the WTA FInals

Play begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2 with tickets on sale now

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Zheng Qinwen and Barbora Krejcikova secured qualification for the WTA Finals Riyadh, setting the star-studded singles field with play getting underway on Nov. 2.

Zheng, of China, and Krejcikova from the Czech Republic will join PIF WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula at the season-ending tournament.

“Completing the singles lineup for the WTA Finals is an exciting moment as the anticipation heightens for the season ending event," WTA Finals Tournament Director Garbiñe Muguruza said. "In 2024, we have seen 11 different winners across Grand Slams and WTA 1000 tournaments, so I fully expect to see incredible match action and on court heroics Riyadh. We are very much looking forward to kicking off the first year of the WTA Finals Riyadh.”

Zheng has enjoyed a breakout season on the Hologic WTA Tour and is the first player from China to qualify in singles for the WTA Finals since 2013 when Li Na finished as runner-up, narrowly losing to Serena Williams.

She began her season in fine form by reaching the final at the Australian Open, again emulating Li Na who was the last Chinese player to contest a singles Grand Slam final, which was also in Melbourne in 2014. Zheng went on to defend her title at the 35° Palermo Ladies Open before flourishing on home soil during the Asian swing, reaching the semifinals at the China Open in Beijing and reaching her third final of the season at the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open.

The 22-year-old also picked up the gold medal at the Paris Olympics while her results this season saw her break into the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career, peaking at No.7.

Krejcikova has a rich history at the WTA Finals, and 2024 marks her sixth consecutive appearance at the tournament. She previously competed in singles in 2021 and in doubles since 2018, lifting the title with partner Katerina Siniakova in 2021.

Currently sitting in the No.12 position on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals, Wimbledon champion Krejcikova has secured her place in Riyadh as the highest ranked Grand Slam singles champion finishing between No.8-20 on the leaderboard.

In addition to winning her second major at The Championships, Wimbledon (adding to her 2021 Roland Garros crown), Krejcikova added vital PIF WTA Ranking points this season thanks to three quarterfinal appearances, at the Australian Open, WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and WTA 250 Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

In doubles, two qualification places remain. Click here to see the latest PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

The 2024 WTA Finals features the top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

For more information on how to buy tickets for the WTA Finals Riyadh, click here.