ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday that four singles players -- Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, and Jessica Pegula -- have qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh, along with the doubles team of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk.

These players join PIF WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open and US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the singles draw, leaving only two qualifying spots open on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals.

Two spots also remain in doubles, with Jelena Ostapenko & Lyudmyla Kichenok, Hsieh Su-Wei & Elise Mertens, Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini, Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe and Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend already securing their places.

American sensation Coco Gauff celebrates her third straight WTA Finals qualification, with her best result coming last year when she reached the semifinals. The 20-year-old also has doubles experience at the event after qualifying in 2022 and 2023 with compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Gauff earned her spot in Riyadh by winning two titles this season -- the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing and the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, where she defended her crown. She reached six more semifinals across all three surfaces, including at the Australian Open and major WTA events in Indian Wells, Rome, Wuhan and Berlin. This success led to a career-high PIF WTA Ranking of No. 2 in June.

Elena Rybakina, set for her second WTA Finals, made history last year as Kazakhstan’s first singles qualifier. She had another standout season, reaching five finals, winning three WTA 500 titles (Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart), and competing in two WTA 1000 finals (Doha and Miami). Rybakina joins Anna Danilina and Yaroslava Shvedova, who previously represented Kazakhstan in the WTA Finals doubles draw.

WTA/Jimmie48

Jasmine Paolini’s breakout season earned her spots in both singles and doubles at the WTA Finals. She is the first Italian singles qualifier since Flavia Pennetta in 2015. Paolini reached three major finals, winning the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and contesting her first Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. She climbed into the Top 10 following her run in Paris, finishing the season with over 35 wins.

Jessica Pegula will make her third consecutive WTA Finals appearance after a stellar season that included winning the WTA 500 ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, defending her WTA 1000 title in Toronto and reaching her first Grand Slam final at the US Open.

Desirae Krawczyk returns to the WTA Finals for the fourth time, now partnering with Caroline Dolehide. The American duo reached two WTA 1000 finals this year, winning in Toronto and finishing as runners-up in Doha, alongside two Grand Slam semifinal appearances (Roland Garros and Wimbledon). Their success earned both players career-high rankings, and they aim to be the first American team to win the WTA Finals since 2011.

WTA

The 2024 WTA Finals feature the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard, with wild cards for Grand Slam champions ranked No. 8 to No. 20. The event will showcase the world’s best, with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

For ticket information on the WTA Finals Riyadh, click here.

For the latest PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in doubles, click here.