The first week of the Hologic WTA Tour 2025 season was bonkers -- at four Down Under tournament sites in four different time zones.

At the same time Aryna Sabalenka was presiding in Brisbane, the absorbing United Cup final was playing out in Sydney. Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek before Taylor Fritz, winning five of the last six points in a third-set tiebreak against Hubert Hurkacz, clinched the title. It was the second in three years for the Americans.

Gauff, who won all seven of her singles and doubles matches, was named MVP in her first United Cup appearance. After losing 11 of her first 12 matches against Swiatek, she’s won two in a row.

“I’m really happy with how I played today,” Gauff said. “I knew how important it was to get that 1-0 start. I just dug deep and, you know, got that win. Yeah, I got the shovel out.”

In Auckland, four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka reached her first final as a mother -- and first since the 2021 Australian Open. Osaka actually won the first set against Clara Tauson but retired with an abdominal injury. It was the third career title for the 22-year-old from Denmark.

Whew! And the best part? We’re just getting started.

Here are some of the compelling storylines we’re looking forward to in 2025:

Sabalenka sets sights on Melbourne and a rare Australian Open three-peat

She had just won her fifth straight match to start the season, taking the Brisbane International title, but Sabalenka was already looking forward.

“Yeah,” she told reporters on Sunday, “I’m going to Melbourne tonight. I have how many hours?”

Three-and-a-half, she was told.

“Oh, my God,” Sabalenka said, feigning alarm. “I have three-and-a-half hours before my flight. Tomorrow … probably day off. Going to spend day in Melbourne just a little chill, some physio probably, recovery stuff, and back to work.

“OK, guys, you know? I need to go -- no, I’m kidding.”

Sabalenka, completely in her element, smiled a champion’s smile.

Beginning next Sunday at the Australian Open, the World No.1 will be favored to win her third straight title. How badly does she want it?

“Well,” she said in an interview with wtatennis.com minutes after beating qualifier Polina Kudermetova in the three-set final, “pretty badly.

“I mean, it’s a Grand Slam, you know? Doesn’t matter how many times you won it before. You want to hold that beautiful trophy. Yeah, you want to get another Slam in your pocket, so I want it badly and I’m really hungry for that.”

This will be the overarching storyline for the coming fortnight: Can Sabalenka pull off the rare three-peat?

Only five women in the Open era -- Hall of Famers all -- have done it Down Under: Margaret Court (1969-71), Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1974-76), Steffi Graf (1988-90), Monica Seles (1991-93) and Martina Hingis (1997-99).

Since the turn of the century, only three women have managed back-to-back titles: Serena Williams (2009-10), Victoria Azarenka (2012-13) -- and Sabalenka (2023-24).

After winning in Brisbane, Sabalenka was asked if she’s approaching the invincible stage.

“I mean, that’s sport,” she said. “That’s why sport is so beautiful, because you cannot be sure about everything. Every time you’re out there, you have to compete, you have to fight, you have to show why you are World No. 1 or why you’re in Top 10.

“I love to fight for my dream. That’s the conditions [Melbourne] where I feel really comfortable in. I’m just super excited heading to the Australian Open.”

She ended her press conference, saying, “Oh, my God, I have to pack.”

The race for No.1 is on

For the better part of three years, it’s been Sabalenka and Swiatek at the top of the rankings. Last year, Sabalenka snagged the No.1 ranking for eight weeks until Swiatek won her last 11 matches to regain it. This year, Sabalenka swapped spots again and has been No.1 for 12 consecutive weeks now -- and counting. With both players making significant tweaks to their games (Swiatek has a new coach, Wim Fissette), it should be a fascinating race to the WTA Finals.

Building momentum: Gauff, Paolini, Zheng, and Rybakina eye big 2025

Who will challenge them? No.3 Gauff won the year-end title in Riyadh and went 5-0 in singles at the United Cup without dropping a set. No.4 Jasmine Paolini had a career year and she, too, had a strong performance to kick off the year. No.5 Zheng Qinwen was your singles gold medalist in Paris and arguably the most in-form player as 2024 came to a close. No.6 Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, endured a difficult season but looks healthy and ready to go.

Osaka’s return sparks hope despite Auckland setback

Naomi Osaka’s season began with promise, showcasing glimpses of her championship form. But an abdominal injury in the Auckland final cut her run short. Still, her performance in the first week of play raises the question: Could this be a preview of what’s ahead? Earlier in the tournament, Osaka captured the competitive mindset driving her comeback, saying: "You need to have the will to fight harder than the other person, and I feel like I finally found that again. So I'm really grateful for that." Let’s hope her injury proves to be only a minor detour on what could be a resurgent 2025.

Bright futures: Andreeva, Noskova set the tone for the season ahead

Mirra Andreeva, 17, and Linda Noskova, 20, are the youngest players in the PIF WTA Tour Top 100. They just met in the Round of 16 at Brisbane, with Andreeva winning 6-3, 6-1. “In the beginning of last year I was not as ready mentally for the tight moments in important matches,” Andreeva said afterward. “I would say that closer to the end of the year I felt like I’m ready for it. Now I feel even more ready.”