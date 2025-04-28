WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 903 - Roland Garros
Upcoming

Roland Garros

PARIS • FRANCE

Buy Tickets Official Website
Grand Slam

Clay

Tournament Starts in 226 Days
May 24 - Jun 7, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Roland Garros

The French Open, also known as Roland Garros, has a special place in tennis lore. The women's singles event started in 1897, the tournament has been a Grand Slam since 1925, and it has been contested on the outdoor clay courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris since 1928. It is currently the only Grand Slam event played on clay.
In 1968, Roland Garros became the first open Grand Slam tournament, allowing both amateurs and professionals to compete and changing the game forever. Now, 128 singles players and 64 doubles teams come to Paris every year in late May to try and make history of their own.

Read More Read Less
Duration May 24 - June 7, 2026
Location PARIS, FRANCE
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Player Feature
Coco Gauff, New York Liberty game

Coast-to-coast: Coco Gauff's media blitz from breakfast TV to Liberty basketball

3m read
4mo ago
Social Buzz

The morning after: Gauff's uplifting message to fans after French Open win

2m read
4mo ago
Coco Gauff, 2025 Roland Garros trophy shoot (Getty)
Tournament News

The final word: Gauff’s comeback, Boisson’s breakthrough and more from Paris

5m read
4mo ago
Gauff - 2025 Roland Garros final
Player Feature

This is how champions evolve: Gauff sets the standard for her generation

6m read
4mo ago
Coco Gauff