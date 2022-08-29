A day after Serena Williams took the court in her final event, sister Venus will play her opening match. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is also in action.

NEW YORK -- While Serena Williams has received the bulk of attention, older sister Venus has been a bit more coy about her future.

But we do know this for sure: On Tuesday, Venus will play Alison Van Uytvanck in a first-round match.

The Tuesday card is loaded with six of the top 11 seeds in action, plus four-time major champion Naomi Osaka and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. A brief accounting:

Arthur Ashe Stadium: Noon ET Start

[WC] Venus Williams (USA) vs. Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL)

Second match

These two have never met, but this one is worth watching. Venus, now 42, has lost her past five matches, going back to Wimbledon and a defeat at the hands of Ons Jabeur. Van Uytvanck, a 28-yearold from Belgium, is ranked No.43 and already has won 20 matches this season. She won five of them at the WTA 125 in Gaiba, Italy.

[19] Danielle Collins (USA) vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Second night match

Osaka has an interesting pattern going here. She won the 2018 US Open, the 2019 Australian Open, the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. You see the progression? Collins, who reached the Australian Open final earlier this year, is 0-2 since Roland Garros. She’s been fighting a neck injury. Collins is 0-3 against Osaka, most recently losing 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals at Miami.

Louis Armstrong Stadium: 11 a.m. ET start

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

First match

The head-to-head belongs to Swiatek, 1-0, going back to a Round of 16 quarterfinal win in Prague, 6-2, 6-1. Swiatek won the title at Roland Garros (her second), but since then, she’s won six of 10 matches.

Sloane Stephens (USA) vs. Greet Minnen (BEL)

Second match

The 2017 US Open champion is ranked No.51 but has struggled since reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Minnen defeated Garbiñe Muguruza in the first round at Wimbledon but is 0-4 since.

[11] Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Alize Cornet (FRA)

First night match

Raducanu, the defending champion here, produced a nice flurry in Cincinnati, beating Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka before falling to Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16. Cornet, meanwhile, will set a WTA record with her 63rd consecutive appearance in a Grand Slam draw. She breaks a tie with Ai Sugiyama.

Grandstand: 11 a.m. ET start

[8] Jessica Pegula vs. (USA) Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

First day match

Pegula is 31-16 in 2022 and reached a career high of No.7 back in July. She made the semifinals in Toronto (losing to Simona Halep) and the quarterfinals in Cincinnati (falling to Caroline Garcia ) -- both eventual champions. These two have never played.

Court 17: 11 a.m. ET start

[4] Paula Badosa (ESP) vs. Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Third match

Badosa -- looking for her 30th victory of the season -- reached the semifinals in San Jose (losing to Daria Kasatkina), but went 0-2 in Toronto and Cincinnati. Tsurenko, ranked No.87, has never played Badosa.

Court 5: 11 a.m. ET start

First match

[9] Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) vs. Clara Tauson (DEN)

Various injuries have combined to limit Muguruza’s effectiveness this year; she’s 9-14 and looking for some momentum. A year ago, she caught fire down the stretch and won the WTA Finals Guadalajara. This is their first match.

Court 10: 11 a.m. ET start

[6] Aryna Sabalenka vs. Catherine Harrison (USA)

First match

Sabalenka is coming off a semifinals performance in Cincinnati, where she fell to eventual champion Caroline Garcia. She has never played the American qualifier.

Court 12: 11 a.m. ET start

[25] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs. Clara Burel (FRA)

Second match

Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion, lost a second-round match in Toronto to Coco Gauff and fell in the Cincinnati quarterfinals to Madison Keys. They’ve never played.