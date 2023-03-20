This week's edition of the WTA Rankings sees a boost for Karolina Muchova, new career-highs for Elena Rybakina and Magda Linette, and notable rises for junior Slam champions Lucie Havlickova and Alina Korneeva.

Last week saw the second WTA 1000 tournament of the season, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, end with Elena Rybakina crowned champion. The Kazakh is among the players receiving notable boosts in this week's edition of the WTA Rankings.

Swiatek stay at No.1 continues

World No.1 Iga Swiatek, a semifinalist at Indian Wells, continues her stay atop the WTA Rankings. The coming two weeks will be her 51st and 52nd consecutive weeks in the top spot; the Pole will move to the 11th most weeks at No.1 in Tour Rankings history, passing Victoria Azarenka (51 weeks). Only 3 women have held the No.1 ranking for more consecutive weeks in their first stint at No.1: Stefanie Graf (186), Martina Hingis (80) and Serena Williams (57).

Sabalenka stays at No.2 this week. After reaching the final at Indian Wells the gap between No.1 and No.2 closed, but Swiatek still holds a 3,235 point advantage.

Indian Wells title leads to Rybakina high

Playing in the 20th WTA 1000 tournament of her career, Elena Rybakina advanced past the quarterfinal stage at that level for the first time -- and went all the way to the title. It was the fourth of her career overall, and first since claiming her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year.

With wins over Swiatek and Sabalenka, Rybakina became the first woman to defeat the Top 2 in the world at the semifinal and final of a single tournament since Garbiñe Muguruza beat Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep at Cincinnati 2017. As a result, Rybakina climbs three spots to a career-high No.7.

Gracheva, Muchova, Peterson receive boosts

Fresh off making her first WTA final in Austin two weeks ago, Varvara Gracheva carried her strong form into the California desert. She came through qualifying and reached the fourth round, upsetting Daria Kasatkina en route for a second career Top 10 win. (Gracheva's first Top 10 win was also over Kasatkina at the Australian Open.) The 22-year-old rises 12 places to a new career-high of No.54, five spots above the previous career-high of No.59 that she hit last July.

Former World No.19 Karolina Muchova's comeback from abdominal and back injuries received another lift. She advanced to her second WTA 1000 quarterfinal of the year (following Dubai) via a second-round upset of Victoria Azarenka, and climbs 21 spots from No.76 to No.55. This is the 26-year-old Czech's highest placement since January 2022; she was ranked No.224 as recently as last October.

Rebecca Peterson owns the biggest ranking jump in the Top 100 this week. The former World No.43 returns to the Top 100 after qualifying and reaching the fourth round of Indian Wells, climbing 27 spots from No.103 to No.76. The 27-year-old Swede was ranked as low as No.145 in February, but reached her third career WTA final in Merida to kickstart her resurgence.

Linette, Fruhvirtova hit new milestones

Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette makes her Top 20 debut this week. The Pole fell in the second round of Indian Wells to Emma Raducanu, but nonetheless rises two spots to No.19.

Exactly one year ago, Linda Fruhvirtova was ranked No.279. A fourth-round run as a wild card in Miami kickstarted a breakthrough 12 months for the Czech teenager. After reaching the second round of Indian Wells, the 17-year-old climbs three places to make her Top 50 debut at No.50.

Croatia's Donna Vekic returns to the Top 20 after an absence of over three years this week, rising three spots to No.20. The 26-year-old fell in the second round of Indian Wells to Lesia Tsurenko, but has otherwise made a strong start to 2023 including a second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open and a fourth WTA title in Monterrey. Vekic was last ranked in the Top 20 in January 2020; she is one place off the career-high of No.19 that she set in November 2019.

TEEN TAKEOVER IN TSHWANE 🏆



Alina Korneeva, a junior prodigy, wins the $60,000 WIPHOLD International title, capping off a stellar run.



She defeated Hungary's four-time Grand Slam doubles champion Timea Babos in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(3).#WIPHOLDinternational | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/oScDAqhICL — Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) March 19, 2023

Junior champions Havlickova, Korneeva claim ITF titles

Two significant ITF World Tennis Tour trophies have gone to reigning junior Slam champions in the past fortnight. Roland Garros girls' winner Lucie Havlickova, 17, claimed her first professional title as a qualifier at the Trnava W60 two weeks ago, defeating Oceane Dodin in the final. The Czech is boosted 71 places from No.345 to a new career-high of No.271.

Last week, Australian Open girls' champion Alina Korneeva won her second ITF title as a qualifier at the Pretoria W60, just her ninth professional event. The 15-year-old defeated former World No.25 Timea Babos in the final, and soars 220 spots from No.570 to No.350.

Siniakova holds on to doubles top spot

Katerina Siniakova teamed up with Barbora Krejcikova once again at Indian Wells, and the Czech duo captured their second doubles title as a team this year. Siniakova extends her stay at No.1 for the next two weeks, which will bring her career rally to 91 weeks atop the WTA Rankings. This ties her with Sania Mirza for the eighth most in Tour Rankings history. Krejcikova stays at No.2.