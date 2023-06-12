There was plenty of movement in this week's rankings. While Iga Swiatek continued her stay as the World No.1, Beatriz Haddad Maia made her Top 10 debut and Karolina Muchova returned to the Top 20.

As Roland Garros concludes, we have now arrived at the tour's halfway mark.

No doubt Iga Swiatek took center stage, defending her title in three sets and reinforcing her standing as the World No.1. However, there was plenty of movement in the rankings landscape.

Here's a breakdown of all the reshuffling and noteworthy achievements following the second Grand Slam event of the season.

Swiatek defends title, No.1 ranking

By successfully defending her title at Roland Garros, Swiatek extended her reign as the top-ranked player to 63 consecutive weeks since taking over on April 4, 2022. Swiatek became only the second player to win back-to-back titles at Roland Garros as a World No.1, joining Monica Seles (1991, 1992).

Entering Roland Garros, Swiatek was tasked with a two-fold challenge: to progress beyond the quarterfinals and outperform World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who herself advanced to the semifinals. Swiatek now enters the grass-court season with a comfortable 928-point lead over Sabalenka -- with no points to defend.

French Open finals reaction

A Brazilian first

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia makes her Top 10 debut this week after reaching the final four at Roland Garros, becoming the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since the 1968 US Open (Maria Bueno).

By also reaching the quarterfinals at Stuttgart and Rome during the clay-court swing, the 27-year-old Haddad Maia collected 1,105 ranking points on clay, paving the way for her to become the first Brazilian to crack the WTA Top 10 since the WTA rankings were introduced.

Last season, Haddad Maia won the first two singles titles of her career, at WTA 250 tournaments at the Rothesay Open Nottingham and the Rothesay Classic Birmingham in back-to-back weeks, before reaching the final at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open.

Haddad Maia is the second player to make her Top 10 debut this year, joining Elena Rybakina on Jan. 30.

Americans crowd doubles Top 5

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova continue to hold the Top 2 spots in the doubles rankings, at Nos.1 and 2, respectively. Siniakova is spending her 102nd week at No.1 and has held the top spot for 40 consecutive weeks, a streak that started on Sept. 12, 2022.

The doubles Top 5 is rounded out by a trio of Americans: Jessica Pegula at No.3, Coco Gauff at No.4 and Taylor Townsend at No.5.

Pegula and Gauff most recently advanced to the semifinals at Roland Garros, before falling to Townsend and partner Leylah Fernandez. With Townsend advancing to the finals, she climbs to a career-high ranking at No.5.

This marks the first time in 11 years that three Americans have made the Top 5 in doubles. It lasted happed the week of Aug. 13, 2012, when Lisa Raymond and Liezel Huber were co-No.1 and Vania King was No.5.

Svitolina returns to the Top 100

Only two months after returning to tour, Elina Svitolina is back in the Top 100, checking in this week at No.73. Svitolina, who gave birth to daughter Skaï in October, returned in Charleston in the beginning of April. Since her return, the former World No.3 has reached the semifinals at WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo, won the title in Strasbourg and advanced to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Here is a look at some other notable rankings movements this week:

Karolina Muchova +27 (from No.43 to No.16): A finalist at Roland Garros, Muchova returns to the Top 20 this week, climbing 27 spots. The Czech also scores a new career-high, three spots above the previous peak of No.19 in May 2021.

Bernarda Pera +9 (from No.36 to No.27): Pera reached the fourth round at Roland Garros to make her debut in the second week of a Grand Slam. As a result, she cracks the Top 30 for the first time.

Mayar Sherif +14 (from No.54 to No.40): Sherif makes her Top 40 debut this week, at No.40, after winning a WTA 125 title last week in Makarska, Croatia. Sherif also reached the second round at Roland Garros.

Anna Blinkova +10 (from No.56 to No.46): Fresh off the Strasbourg final the week before Roland Garros, Blinkova notched her first Top 5 win over Caroline Garcia in the second round. She breaks the Top 50 for the first time.

Elina Avanesyan +54 (from No.134 to No.80): Avanesyan made the most of her second chance at Roland Garros after earning a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser. The 20-year-old upset No.12 seed Belinda Bencic in the opening round of the main draw and went on to reach the fourth round. Avanesyan makes her Top 100 debut this week, the eighth player to crack the Top 100 in 2023.

Sara Sorribes Tormo +50 (from No.132 to No.82): With a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros, the 26-year-old Spaniard jumps 50 spots in this week’s rankings and returns to the Top 100, at No.82.

Arantxa Rus +28 (from No.114 to No.86): After reaching the main draw at Roland Garros via qualifying, Rus lost in the opening round. The following week, she went on to be crowned the singles champion at the WTA 125 event in La Bisbal d'Empordà, Spain, as she returns to the Top 100.

Mirra Andreeva +42 (from No.143 to No.101): The 16-year-old Andreeva had already turned heads with a fourth-round run in Madrid, and she backed that up on her Grand Slam debut in Paris. Andreeva came through qualifying and made it to the third round, where she fell to Coco Gauff in three sets, and rises to the edge of the Top 100.

Yanina Wickmayer +26 (No.140 to No.114): As a qualifier, Wickmayer won her second ITF W100 title of the year on the grass of Surbiton last week. The 33-year-old Belgian, a former World No.12, returned from maternity leave last year.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +218 (from No.333 to No.115): The 2021 Roland Garros runner-up found joy in Paris again. On the comeback trail from a knee injury that sidelined her for most of 2022, Pavlyuchenkova became the lowest-ranked Roland Garros quarterfinalist ever.

Looking ahead

With the tour shifting to grass courts, here is a look at ranking points on the line for the current Top 10 players. (Note: Ranking points from 2022 Nottingham and ‘s-Hertogenbosch have already dropped off the WTA Rankings, but are included in the tallies below):