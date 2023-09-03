No.14 Daria Kasatkina wowed the crowed with a precision scoop during her third-round win over Greet Minnen at the US Open.

NEW YORK -- Daria Kasatkina has built her career not on power but on guile, and that court craft was on full display during her third-round win over Greet Minnen at the US Open.

Having already come through back-to-back three-set wins over Alycia Parks and Sofia Kenin, the World No.14 was hoping for a far more clinical route against Minnen. Up 6-3, 5-1, Kasatkina stunned the crowd with an incredible strike. After Minnen did well to pull her wide of the court on her forehand side, Kasatkina opted for a forehand slice that floated down the line and landed right in the corner of the court.

Kasatkina went on to win the match 6-3, 6-4 and will face No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round on Monday.

