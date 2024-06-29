Marta Kostyuk and Elena Rybakina pulled off some stellar points during their second-round wins at Wimbledon on Thursday.

In the middle of a battle with German veteran Laura Siegemund, No.4 seed Rybakina finally took charge by cranking a backhand return winner to move ahead by a break in the third set.

Elena Rybakina, smashing her way into the third round ⚡️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/q5Vdcx2ZnG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, held on from there -- although she had to save four break points in the final game of the match before setting up a marquee third-round clash with former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki.

No.18 seed Kostyuk had an even tougher time getting past Daria Saville on Thursday, having to save a match point in the process. As evidenced by the gripping rally below, Kostyuk needed all of her grit to advance to the Wimbledon third round for the second straight year.

It took this kind of effort and shot making for @marta_kostyuk to win this incredible match 🔥#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bazWQIXygY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

Kostyuk will bring that superb defense and passing prowess into an all-Top 20 showdown versus No.12 seed Madison Keys on Saturday.

