The Hologic WTA Tour clay season opened last week with two of the longest-running events on the calendar. The Credit One Charleston Open has been staged since 1973, and the Copa Colsanitas Zurich in Bogota since 1998.

For the second straight year, both tournaments ended with home champions. Jessica Pegula, a semifinalist in Charleston the past two seasons, claimed her eighth career title -- and her first on clay -- as the top seed. The win means Pegula has now won titles on hard, grass and clay.

Pegula rises one place to No. 3 in the latest PIF WTA Rankings, matching her career high and reclaiming the American No. 1 spot from Coco Gauff. She previously held the No. 3 position in October 2022 and again in September 2023 after reaching the US Open final.

Osorio completes Bogota three-peat

Camila Osorio, the highest-ranked Colombian player, successfully defended her title in Bogota to win her third trophy at the event. The 23-year-old moves up one spot to No. 53.

Kenin, Kawa headline runner-up resurgence

Unseeded finalists at both events enjoyed big moves up the rankings. Sofia Kenin reached her 10th career final -- and first on clay since Roland Garros 2020 -- falling to Pegula in the third all-American final of the year. After dropping as low as No. 168 last September, Kenin continues her climb with a 10-spot jump from No. 44 to No. 34, her highest position since the end of 2023.

Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa reached her second career final, six years after her WTA main-draw debut in Jurmala. The 32-year-old's week in Bogota was a test of endurance. She played 7 hours and 10 minutes just to qualify, saved match point in the second round and upset top seed Marie Bouzkova en route to the final. Kawa jumps 67 spots from No. 223 to No. 156.

Teenagers Pareja, Kovackova, Tagger make moves

A generational milestone was hit last week as 16-year-old Julieta Pareja became the first 2009-born player to compete in a WTA main draw when she qualified for Bogota. The American teenager (of Colombian heritage) didn't stop there, though -- she went all the way to the semifinals, with her rock-solid forehand proving a significant weapon. As a result, Pareja soars 215 places from No. 550 to No. 335.

This isn't the first time Pareja has shown promise -- as a 15-year-old qualifying wild card in the US Open last year, she made it to the final round. Bogota was just the 10th professional event of her career, and she's comfortably the best-ranked 2009-born player ahead of Hannah Klugman (No. 559) and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (No. 655).

The leading 2010-born player has also been making moves. Junior No. 11 Jana Kovackova is currently the youngest player to hold a WTA ranking, and in just her fourth professional event the Czech 14-year-old won the Antalya ITF W35 title two weeks ago. She's the first player born in 2010 to lift a pro trophy. She leaps 356 places from No. 1,061 to No. 705 this week. Kovackova's older sister, 16-year-old Alena, is also a promising talent, ranked No. 13 in juniors and No. 820 on the WTA rankings.

Another teenage talent, 17-year-old Lilli Tagger, has delivered the best result of her young career too. The Austrian, who boasts a rare one-handed backhand, captured her first ITF W35 title two weeks ago as a qualifier in Terrassa, and jumps 178 places from No. 744 to a new career high of No. 566.

Other notable rankings movements

Ekaterina Alexandrova, +4 to No. 22: Alexandrova has blown hot (an eight-match winning streak in February including the Linz title and Doha semifinals) and cold (immediately followed by a four-match losing streak) in 2025. Her dial moved back to hot in Charleston as she made her third semifinal of the season.

Robin Montgomery, +5 to No. 100: The 20-year-old American makes her Top 100 debut after reaching the Charleston second round. Since last August, Montgomery had been ranked between No. 102 and No. 117 before getting over the Top 100 line this week. The 2021 US Open junior champion, Montgomery reached her first WTA semifinal in Auckland in January.

Photos: All the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

Leolia Jeanjean, +9 to No. 107: The Frenchwoman came to prominence when she upset Karolina Pliskova at Roland Garros 2022, and hit her career high of No. 102 the following January -- only to fall out of the Top 200 last September. The 29-year-old is making another run up the rankings: she has reached three ITF finals so far this year, and added her first career WTA quarterfinal last week in Bogota.

Solana Sierra, +33 to No. 119: Sierra, the 2022 Roland Garros girls' finalist, won her first WTA 125 title last week at Antalya 3, notching her second Top 100 win over No. 1 seed Anna Bondar in the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old Argentine moves to a new career high.

Leyre Romero Gormaz, +18 to No. 124: Romero Gormaz has been runner-up at two of the past three weeks' trio of Antalya WTA 125 tournaments, falling to Sierra in last week's final. The 23-year-old Spaniard jumps to a new career high.

Darja Semenistaja, +34 to No. 131: Ahead of last week's WTA 125 in La Bisbal d'Empordà, Semenistaja had lost seven of her previous eight matches. But the Latvian, whose career high is No. 106, broke out of her slump by capturing the second WTA 125 title of her career.

Julia Riera, +18 to No. 139: Back in 2023, Riera enjoyed an eye-catching tour-level debut, reaching the Rabat semifinals. The Argentine made the last four of a WTA event for the second time last week in Bogota.

Lea Boskovic, +37 to No. 188: The Croatian has played two WTA main draws in her career -- and in both, she reached the quarterfinals as a qualifier. Boskovic's run to the last eight in Bogota included the 25-year-old's second Top 100 win over Cristina Bucsa in the second round, and she returns to the Top 200 for the first time since November.

Sada Nahimana, +41 to No. 245: Nahimana, 23, extended her winning streak to 10 with a second straight ITF W50 trophy on home soil in Bujumbura. The Burundian is just one place off the career high of No. 244 which she set in April 2023.

Lia Karatancheva, +40 to No. 309: Karatancheva, the 21-year-old younger sister of former No. 35 Sesil, reached her first WTA 125 quarterfinal last week in Antalya. The Bulgarian leaps to a new career high.

Caty McNally, +76 to No. 321: After undergoing elbow surgery in March 2024, former No. 54 McNally was ranked outside the Top 1,000 when she returned to action in November. The American's comeback took another step forward last week as she qualified and reached the second round of Charleston, notching her first completed Top 100 win since 2023 over Anhelina Kalinina in the first round.

Aliona Bolsova, +129 to No. 406: Former No. 88 Bolsova reached the semifinals at the La Bisbal d'Empordà WTA 125 last week, posting her first Top 100 win since 2023 over Arantxa Rus in the second round.

Alizé Cornet, +72 to No. 460: The Frenchwoman emerged from her 10-month retirement at last week's La Bisbal d'Empordà WTA 125, and began her comeback with a run to the quarterfinals.