Sania Mirza, Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova were among the WTA stars wishing the "main men" in their lives a happy Father's Day.

On Father's Day this weekend, several WTA stars marked the occasion by paying tribute to their beloved fathers, partners and sons on social media.

Former doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza, who returned to the tour from maternity leave this year, celebrated the "main men" in her live - father Imran, husband Shoaib and one-year-old son Izhaan.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova and 2016 Olympic Games gold medallist Monica Puig found charming childhood photos to post.

Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always been by my side no matter what.



Thank you for everything Dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nHP0uCL3HG — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 21, 2020

Aliaksandra Sasnovich also posted a carefree throwback, while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens made sure to thank fathers everywhere.

Retired WTA Legends also marked the occasion, with Grand Slam champions Maria Sharapova and Marion Bartoli among those recognizing the role their fathers and coaches played in their career.

Happy Father’s Day папа. Look at that blonde hair 😂 pic.twitter.com/q0abyDw51f — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) June 21, 2020

A celui qui m a tout donné, qui a tout sacrifié pour moi, pour me donner une chance d accomplir mon rêve de remporter un tournoi du Grand Chelem !! De simples mots ne pourront jamais exprimer notre amour fusionnel qui nous unis, ni ma reconnaissance éternelle pour.... pic.twitter.com/JE4gxwuMMx — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) June 21, 2020

.... tout ce que tu as fais pour moi mon papounet d 'amour mais j essayerai tjs de tout faire pour que tu sois fier de moi

JE T'AIME PAPOUNET#FathersDay #FeteDesPeres pic.twitter.com/IuDPgtR6u7 — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) June 21, 2020

WTA founder Billie Jean King paid tribute to her father, Bill Moffitt, as a "hard worker with limitless energy", while Chanda Rubin, Chris Evert and Mary Pierce also found treasured old family photos to share.

My dad, Bill Moffitt, was a hard worker with limitless energy. He believed in the values of resilience & never giving up. Happy Father’s Day to all dads helping to raise kids w/these values, while teaching them equality for all & the importance of speaking out to right injustice. pic.twitter.com/Cut8KEWkD3 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 21, 2020

Happy Father's Day! This will always be one of my favorite pics with my dad. Sending love to all the dads out there and to those missing their daddy. ❤ pic.twitter.com/3wPn2J1lvr — Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) June 21, 2020

Miss my dad... every day... he was a great grandfather, pictured here with my mom and my kids, as well as a wonderful father. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there! ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DAF9qifPEU — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 21, 2020

And a Happy Father’s Day to this guy, as well... the father of our children, and a very good one at that! #andy 😘 pic.twitter.com/nut3ZIixnG — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 21, 2020

Thinking of you today, dad 💙 Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for everything you taught me in life and helping me be the person I am today. To all the fathers out there, I wish you a great day celebrating everything you do! pic.twitter.com/N1KpH6iIYR — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) June 21, 2020

2015 Roland Garros runner-up Lucie Safarova posted a tribute to both her father Milan and partner Tomas Plekanec, while former WTA players Aleksandra Wozniak and Melanie South also expressed gratitude to the fathers in their lives.

Bonne fête des pères à tout les pères du monde 💥😎🎉 pic.twitter.com/vP8jVgJEmc — Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) June 22, 2020