On Father's Day this weekend, several WTA stars marked the occasion by paying tribute to their beloved fathers, partners and sons on social media.

Former doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza, who returned to the tour from maternity leave this year, celebrated the "main men" in her live - father Imran, husband Shoaib and one-year-old son Izhaan.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova and 2016 Olympic Games gold medallist Monica Puig found charming childhood photos to post.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich also posted a carefree throwback, while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens made sure to thank fathers everywhere.

Retired WTA Legends also marked the occasion, with Grand Slam champions Maria Sharapova and Marion Bartoli among those recognizing the role their fathers and coaches played in their career.

WTA founder Billie Jean King paid tribute to her father, Bill Moffitt, as a "hard worker with limitless energy", while Chanda Rubin, Chris Evert and Mary Pierce also found treasured old family photos to share.

2015 Roland Garros runner-up Lucie Safarova posted a tribute to both her father Milan and partner Tomas Plekanec, while former WTA players Aleksandra Wozniak and Melanie South also expressed gratitude to the fathers in their lives.

 