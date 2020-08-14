Jennifer Brady moved into her second semifinal of the season after a straight-set victory over Marie Bouzkova at the inaugural Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

LEXINGTON, KY, USA -- Jennifer Brady’s brilliant run through the inaugural Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics continued unabated on Friday, as she blasted past Marie Bouzkova, 6-1, 6-2, to claim a spot in the semifinals.

World No.49 Brady won her first two matches in straight sets, and it was more of the same against the Czech Bouzkova, as the American sailed to victory in the first meeting between the two, closing out victory in an hour and four minutes.

It is the second semifinal of the season for the rising American, who reached the final four at Dubai by beating three Top 20 players before falling to eventual champion Halep. Her strong form continued in the quarterfinal victory over World No.48 Bouzkova: Brady won a whopping 84 percent of points on her first serve, which included six aces.

Brady, aiming for a maiden WTA singles final, will take on either compatriot Coco Gauff or Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the semifinals.

Brady breezed through the opening frame, cracking open a commanding 4-0 lead after converting her first two break points of the affair. Bouzkova clawed one break back to get on the scoreboard, but the American quickly reclaimed her double-break advantage in the very next game.

At 5-1, Bouzkova held a break point, but it went begging as Brady staved off the chance and closed out the first set in half an hour.

Brady kept her roll going in the second set. A Bouzkova netted backhand gave the American a break in the first game, and Brady consolidated for 2-0 with a love hold. Another miscue by Bouzkova, this time wide, handed a 3-0, double-break advantage to Brady.

As in the first set, Bouzkova averted the bagel by holding at 4-0, and the Czech went one step further as she found her forehand in the nick of time to claim another service hold and pull to 5-2.

Nevertheless, exceptional serving by Brady quickly pulled her to triple match point in that game. Although errors by the American led to her first two chances being squandered, Bouzkova missed her backhand return long on the third, giving Brady the comprehensive win.

More to follow...