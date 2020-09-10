A battle between Grand Slam champions Garbiñe Muguruza and Sloane Stephens headlines play at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, while Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina resume their Rome rivalry in doubles.

MATCH POINTS

A battle between Grand Slam champions headlines Centrale as 2016 Roland Garros champion Garbiñe Muguruza takes on Sloane Stephens, who also reached the final in Paris in 2018.

It will be the pair’s fourth career clash, with Stephens leading the head-to-head record 2-1. Stephens defeated Muguruza on clay in the pair’s most recent encounter, winning 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round of last year’s French Open.

Earlier in the season, Muguruza recorded one of the best starts of her career as she reached the quarterfinals or better the first five events she contested - including a run to her third Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. She broke that streak in New York, where she became one of the first victims of Tsvetana Pironkova’s incredible return to tennis in a US Open second round upset.

Stephens claimed her first back-to-back victories of the year at the US Open, dealing straight sets victories against Mihaela Buzarnescu and Olga Govortsova. She was halted in the third round by Serena Williams, who came back from a set down to oust the 2017 champion in the third round.

They are not the only Grand Slam champions in singles action: No.15 seed Angelique Kerber also hits the court today against Katerina Siniakova at Pietrangeli, and former French Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova takes on Bernarda Pera of the USA on Grandstand.

Another on-the-rise American making her Rome debut is Coco Gauff, who will contest a rematch of her Lexington clash against Ons Jabeur. The youngest player in the draw at 16, Gauff defeated Jabeur in their only previous meeting, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 en route to the semifinals.

This year’s Australian Open quarterfinalist, Jabeur is one of four players in action today looking for her first career title on any surface, alongside home hope Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Bernarda Pera and Iga Swiatek.

Women’s doubles continues on Tuesday as No.8 seeds Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands resume their successful partnership as they take on Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru in their Rome debut. The Americans teamed up last year in Beijing, surging to victory in their first tournament together to claim the Premier Mandatory title.

Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina have clashed in back-to-back Rome finals in 2017 and 2018, and now they’re set to reignite their rivalry on the doubles court. Paired up with their countrywoman, Halep and Monica Niculescu will face Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska in the opening round.

Is that who I think it is? 🤔



Seven months later... welcome back @darren_cahill 😊 pic.twitter.com/sJIfX3A3WY — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 14, 2020

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRALE (starts 11 am)

After 1 ATP match

[WC] Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) vs [Q] Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU)

Not Before 7:00 pm

[9] Garbine MUGURUZA (ESP) vs Sloane STEPHENS (USA)

PIETRANGELI (starts 11 am)

Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs [15] Angelique KERBER (GER)

After 1 ATP match

[14] Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) vs Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Ons JABEUR (TUN) vs Coco GAUFF (USA)

GRAND STAND ARENA (starts 11 am)

After 2 ATP matches

Bernarda PERA (USA) vs Svetlana KUZNETSOVA (RUS)

COURT 1 (starts 11 am)

[Q] Misaki DOI (JPN) vs [12] Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE)

[Q] Kaja JUVAN (SLO) vs Polona HERCOG (SLO)

After 1 ATP match

[Q] Daria KASATKINA (RUS) vs [WC] Vera ZVONAREVA (RUS)

COURT 2 (starts 10 am)

[8] Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) vs Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) / Raluca OLARU (ROU)

Iga SWIATEK (POL) vs [Q] Arantxa RUS (NED)

After 1 ATP match

Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ) vs Rebecca PETERSON (SWE)

COURT 3 (starts 10 am)

After 3 ATP matches

After Suitable Rest - [7] Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) / Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs Kiki BERTENS (NED) / Arantxa RUS (NED)

COURT 6 (starts 11 am)

Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) vs Anna BLINKOVA (RUS) / Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ)

Simona HALEP (ROU) / Monica NICULESCU (ROU) vs Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) / Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR)

After Suitable Rest - Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Giuliana OLMOS (MEX) vs [6] Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

After Suitable Rest - Miyu KATO (JPN) / Sabrina SANTAMARIA (USA) vs Misaki DOI (JPN) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE)