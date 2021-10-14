Wimbledon champions Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens will play for the BNP Paribas Open title after cruising past Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the semifinals.

Winners in Indian Wells with different partners, Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens will now have the opportunity to play for the BNP Paribas Open title together. The No.2 seeds cruised against No.3 seed Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in Thursday's semifinals, 6-2, 6-0, to advance to their second final as a team.

Hsieh and Mertens needed just 54 minutes to deny the Japanese team, winners of a tour-best five titles this year, a spot in their sixth final of the season as they broke serve five times and won the last nine games.

"We're very happy about the performance. Just everything clicked today," Mertens said after the match. "[Winning Indian Wells together] would mean a lot. It's one of the biggest tournaments in the tennis world, so we're just trying to enjoy the moment and play with my partner and friend."

In the final, they'll face the winner of the second, all-unseeded semifinal between Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Rybakina.

Mertens will have the opportunity to defend the title she won last year alongside Aryna Sabalenka, while Hsieh bids for a third title in the California desert after winning in 2014 with Peng Shuai and in 2018 with Barbora Strycova.

